RACING NEWS FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020

NATALIE BERGER A WINNER, AS TRAINER PATRICK FONG SADDLES A DOUBLE

Natalie Berger won her first race of the season aboard Tea Time in a maiden condition race travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Berger did not get the best start on the Patrick Fong-trained Tea Time. She then decided to hold her mount off the pace as It's All I (Jerome Innis) led the field ahead of Getstorm (Daniel Thomson) and Uncle Bally (Raddesh Roman).

Tea Time started to go by rivals navigating the half-mile (800m) turn to enter the drive of the last two furlongs in third place on the outside of the front-runners. With leader It's All I shortening inside the final furlong, Tea Time came with a strong run to win by 2 ½ lengths in a final time of 1:09.4. It's All I finished in second place and Little Red (Osive Donegal) was third.

Fong then completed a double in the next race when his charge Dorthebutcher, ridden by Jordan Barrett, won by two lengths coming out of the straight in a maiden special weight event. Dorthebutcher won ahead of first time starter Kay Boy (Orlando Foster) and Papito (Paul Francis) in a time of 1:01.3.

WITH A CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT, COLOUR ME TAN IS A WINNER

Running with the tongue tie on and the figure 8 off, Colour Me Tan ( Casual Trick – Tantaloo), trained by Patrick Lynch came from behind horses to win a maiden special weight event down the five furlong course in a bang-up finish involving four horses across the track.

Colour Me Tan wasn't the best to leave the starting gates but the three-year-old bay gelding got into her rhythm quickly guided by the safe hands of jockey Dane Nelson. Colour Me Tan raced in close touch behind Wifey Sez So (Paul Francis) and Adoring Sammie (Anthony Thomas) coming across the quarter.

With a couple of change of holds and strong left hand urging, Colour Me Tan came through inside the final half-furlong (100m) but had to fight off the challenge from stable companion Executive Chief (Orlando Foster) and Gypsy Jam (Nicholas Hibbert) with Adoring Sammie finishing fourth.

The final time was 59.3 and the winning margin was half-length by half-length.

Colour Me Tan completed a double for Lynch, who had earlier saddled Formal Fashion to victory

WINX CHOICE FINDS HER POSITION AT 69-1

Neglected at odds of 69-1, Winx Choice, under the guidance of journeyman Devon A Thomas, came with a fierce run to win a Restricted Allowance IV event over one mile (1,600m).

Never too far off the early pace, Winx Choice raced in mid-pack and watched as Raw Liquid (Roger Hewitt) led the field ahead of Awesome Glitter (Dick Cardenas). Winx Choice came into view at the half-mile when she slipped into fifth place on the heels of the leaders.

The bay filly continued to round horses coming into the lane, and with the front end not picking up pace, Winx Choice produced a strong run late to beat Bloodsweatandtears (Dane Nelson) and Ali (Youville Pinnock) by three parts of a length.

The winning time was 1:41.0. It was the first winner for Thomas for the season.

EASY DOES IT FOR STANISLAUS

Down-in-class Stanislaus, trained by Anthony Nunes and ridden by Dane Nelson, obliged as the 2-5 favourite in an Optional Claiming ($350,000 - $300,000) event over four furlongs straight.

Stanislaus and Talented Tony K (Hakeem Pottinger) disputed the early lead in the quick dash at the start. Coming across the dummy rails, Talented Tony K held a slim lead but Nelson drove his mount by in the final stages of the race, going away in the end by 2 ½ lengths.

Talented Tony K was second and Polly B (Oshane Nugent) finished third. The final time was recorded at 46.0.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

Five horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

Ian Alexander claimed winner Stanislaus for owner David Graham from Anthony Nunes for $350,000, while Junior Small claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Leon Ball from Gregory Forsyth, also for $350,000 from the seventh race.

In the ninth race, O'Neil Markland claimed Union Four for himself from Cleveland Mitchell, Nicholas Smith claimed Locomotive for himself from Anthony Nunes and Steven Todd claimed El Cliente for owner Agent Deeks from Dennis Lee. All horses in the ninth event were claimed for $250,000 each.