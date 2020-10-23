Racing news for Friday, October 23, 2020

Roses For Elle

ROSES For Elle (Storm Craft – Go Go Yvonne) , after finishing second to over four furlongs straight on last, easily defeated rivals riding the bend at six furlongs (1,200m) to win a maiden condition race.

Trained by Spencer Chung and ridden by Dane Nelson, Roses For Elle raced behind the early pace at the off before launching out at rivals navigating the half-mile turn (800m). Roses For Elle turned for home in second place behind long-time leader Triple Seven (Anthony Thomas) and then responded to Nelson's urging as the bay filly powered home to win by 4 ½ lengths.

Colour Me Tan (Dick Cardenas) came home in second place, with Lava Boy under Robert Halledeen getting home in third spot. The final time for the event was 1:13.4 minutes.

Kingsley Davis notches second winner for the season

TRAINER Kingsley Davis saddled his second winner for the year when his charge Powerful Red upset rivals in the ($250,000-$200,000) claiming event over five and a half furlongs (1,1100m).

Powerful Red ( Splinter Red – Powerful Device), under Raddesh Roman, came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to beat Big Black Nation (Anthony Thomas) by a neck at odds of 12-1.

Samora (Orlando Foster) and Papa Albert (Roger Hewitt) set the early fractions, with Big Black Nation and Laws Of The Code (Oshane Nugent)

behind. Powerful Red, who broke among the backmarkers, made his move approaching the distance before finding top stride in deep stretch. Papa Albert came home in third place with a final time recorded at 1:08.3 minutes.

Easy does it for

THE six-year-old bay horse Dontae made light work of rivals in an Optional Claiming $450,000-$400,000 spread to cruise home by 5 ½ lengths.

Going over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), Dick Cardenas broke the Anthony Nunes trainee on top at the off and held the lead ahead of Kiah (Robert Halledeen) and Friendly Neighbour, ridden by Dane Nelson.

Dontae eased back a bit and allowed Friendly Neighbour to dictate the pace leaving the five-furlong point but regained the lead approaching the distance. Dontae turned for home comfortably ahead before turning on the pressure in deep stretch to run out an easy winner in the end.

Lazer Light, under Oshane Nugent, came from far behind to get second place ahead of Sir Puddington (Daniel Satchell) in third spot. The final time was 1:33.2 minutes.

Voytek comes good

VOYTEK (Casual Trick – Gold Prince) came through for his connections in a Restricted Allowance 11 event over five furlongs on the round course.

Voytek was unable to go with the early pace and raced behind the leading pack as Casual Affair (Anthony Thomas) shot to the front ahead of Chitu Prince (Raddesh Roman) and Ocean Wave (Dane Dawkins). Voytek circled horses and picked up the running in deep stretch, looking all set for a comfortable victory.

Although shortening a bit inside of the half furlong (1,000m), Voytek was too strong in end, winning by three parts of a length from the fast-finishing Dejae's Boy, the mount of Omar Walker. Chitu Prince was third.

Owned by NYA and trained by Richard Azan, Voytek won in a time of 1:01.0 minutes.

Seven horses claimed

SEVEN horses were claimed on the eight-race programme.

Dale Murphy claimed Samora for himself from Ian Alexander; Tyrone Prince claimed Big Black Nation for owner Unruly Connection from Steven Todd; and Ryan Darby claimed Papa Albert for owner Raphael Gordon from Anthony Dixon, all from the second race for $250,000 each.

In the fourth event, Dale Murphy claimed winner Dontae for owner Felix Whyte from Anthony Nunes; Edward Stanberry claimed Kiah for owner Joseph Landell from Rowan Mathie; Joseph Thomas claimed Luana for owner Charles Walsh from Gregory Forsyth, and Anthony Nunes claimed Mirabilis for owner Stephan Narinesingh from Gresford Smith. All claims in the fourth race went for $450,000.