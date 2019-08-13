Racing news for Independence Day, Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Sweet, sweet Eye Candy

Four-year-old chestnut filly Eye Candy achieved her second consecutive win, this time in an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Eye Candy, who was coming off an 8 ¾ length win in the class below ($450,000-$400,000) over six furlongs (1,200m) on July 27, came home easily by 7 ¾ lengths on Independence Day in a good time of 1:07.2.

Superbolt (Christopher Mamdeen) shot into the early lead over Storm Princess (Raddesh Roman) and Eye Candy (Reyan Lewis) heading towards the four-furlong (800m) marker.

Approaching the home turn, Eye Candy joined Superbolt before drawing away in deep stretch for a comfortable win, her fourth for the season from 12 starts.

Meet Justin (Oneil Mullings) came from far behind to get second place with Thundereble (Kiaman McGregor) occupying the third slot.

Chief Prospect wins 2019 Independence Day Stakes Trophy

After finishing fourth on last as the 5-2 favourite behind Bay Commander, Chief Prospect returned a different animal and turned the tables on his conqueror in the $600,000 2019 Independence Day Stakes Trophy feature.

Chief Prospect was beaten by 10 ½ lengths by Bay Commander on July 17 over 7 furlongs (1,400m) but going a furlong (200m) longer at a mile (1,600m), the Michael Francis trainee, ridden by champion jockey Anthony Thomas, defeated his arch-rival by a length.

Thomas held Chief Prospect just behind leaders Bigbrowngreyhope (Ansley Dancel) and Bay Commander (Kerry-Gayl Robinson). Bay Commander took control at the half-mile (800m) in a flash, with Chief Prospect getting his challenge going approaching the home turn.

Bay Commander kicked on at the top of the lane but Chief Prospect was equal to the task and produced a strong effort inside the final furlong (200m) for the win. Batidor de Mundo (Kiaman McGregor) finished third. The final time recorded was 1:44.3.

Steven Todd, Jemar Jackson on the double

The combination of trainer Steven Todd and jockey Jemar Jackson is proving to be a formidable one as the duo posted a double on the nine-race card. They won with DM Cutie and Winx Choice.

DM Cutie was a ¾ length winner in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of three over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight. The chestnut mare won ahead of Portugal (Reyan Lewis) and Lion of Judah (Kiaman McGregor) in a time of 1:01.4.

Winx Choice made no mistake in the very next race when romping home ahead of stable companion Salah (Reyan Lewis) in a Restricted Allowance event over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Winx Choice, who raced behind the speed for most of the way, took charge at the top of the lane and held her position to post the victory. She's Irie (Aaron Chatrie) was third. The final time was 1:57.1 with splits of 26.3, 51.0, 1:16.1 and 1:41.4.

Msmyrtlerichiegirl comes good at last

Consistency and patience paid off for the connections of Msmyrtlerichiegirl as the four-year-old bay filly picked up an easy win in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of two over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

In her last seven races, Msmyrtlerichiegirl finished second four times and third three times but on Independence Day she finally got her win by 5 lengths in a good 1:21.2 for the distance.

Msmyrtlerichiegirl, under Aaron Chatrie, got a good break in the 13-horse field and raced close to the leaders in the early exchanges before taking over at the half-mile (800m).

Once Msmyrtlerichiegirl hit the front, it was all over as the bay filly went on to score easily in the end over Miss Linda Wray (Mathew Bennett), Nyoka Classic (Kiaman McGregor) and Lovers Strike (Raddesh Roman) in that order.

Msmyrtlerichiegirl's career stats now read - 11 starts, two wins, with four second place finishes, four thirds and one fourth with lifetime earnings of over $1.5 million.

Four horses claimed

Four horses were claimed on the nine-race Independence Race Day programme.

In the second race, Paul Charlton claimed Superbolt for owner Busy Racing Stable from Anthony Ferguson, while Dennis Lee claimed winner Eye Candy for himself from Kingsley Davis. Both horses were claimed for $550,000.

Dennis Thwaites claimed Chief Prospect for himself from Michael Francis for $250,000 and Welsh Soutar claimed Bay Commander for owner Orville Johnson, also for $250,000 from the fourth race.