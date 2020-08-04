RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 2020

FABULOSITY FINALLY OFF THE MARK

After eight starts with some close finishes, four-year-old bay filly Fabulosity finally got off the mark when she won over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Ridden by Omar Walker for trainer Victor Williams, Fabulosity won by 4 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:02.0.

Fabulosity raced in second place behind Portion (Daniel Satchell) at the off. Going into the half mile (800m) turn, Fabulosity took over and that elusive first win was put in sight.

Fabulosity was at her best in deep stretch, cruising home ahead of Portion with Adore Me (Nicholas Hibbert) earning third in the maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards — fillies and mares.

ERROL POTTINGER SADDLES A WINNER

Veteran trainer Errol Pottinger saddled his first winner this year when his charge Mr Ambassador won the $760,000 Albert Rose Memorial Trophy.

Travelling 5 ½ (1,100m), champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen held the eight-year-old behind Mamacita (Dick Cardenas) at the off of the Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event.

Approaching the home bend Mr Ambassador, who hugged the inside rails, pointed on the leader.

In the lane, Mr Ambassador had to fight off the challenge of Raw Liquid (Dane Nelson), who came with a strong run on the inside rails.

Mr Ambassador got the job done to win by three parts of a length in a time of 1:07.3. Awesome Aviator (Tevin Foster) was third.

Mr Ambassador was winning for the ninth time in his career, and Mamdeen won for the eighth time this season.

CHANGE OF RACING EQUIPMENT ENOUGH FOR SCOOBERT

Racing with the blinkers and tongue tie on, the Dennis Pryce-trained Scoobert quickly brushed aside rivals to win a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards — colts and geldings.

Scoobert raced in third place with rider Orlando Foster, as Uncle Bally (Oneil Scott) and Bad Boy Theodore (Marshall Porter) vied for the lead.

The four-year-old chestnut gelding slipped into second place at the half mile (800m), challenging for the lead approaching the final bend.

Turning for home on the outside, Scoobert went in front and carried through to the wire. Scoobert won by four lengths in the five-furlong (1000m) round event, recording 1:02.3 for the distance with In The Blood (Shane Ellis) finishing second and Uncle Bally third.

DYSFUNCTIONAL WINS EMANCIPATION DAY TROPHY

Dysfunctional, trained by Fitznahum Williams and ridden by Anthony Thomas, was on time to beat Sergeant Reckless by a neck in the Emancipation Day Trophy run over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

The seven-year-old bay gelding completed the distance in a time of 1:19.3 for his first win for the season and ninth overall from 50 starts, with lifetime earnings of just over $6.6 million.

Thomas held Dysfunctional in second place behind Sergeant Reckless (Raddesh Roman) at the break and continued to chase the leader down the backstretch. Coming into the lane, Dysfunctional, Pakman (Omar Walker) and Sergeant Reckless battled for the lead, with Dysfunctional and Sergeant Reckless pulling away from the rest.

Dysfunctional was able to nip Sergeant Reckless on the wire for the win. Bruce Wayne (Dane Nelson) was third.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Dennis Pryce claimed Raw Liquid for himself for $550,000 from Rowan Mathie, and Paul Smith claimed Fake News for owner Master Gates Connection also for $550,000 from Wayne DaCosta from the third race.

In the fifth race, Fernando Geddes claimed Flying Bullet for owner Ainsley McKoy from Gary Griffiths; Dennis Lee claimed Papa Albert for owner Faye Lee from Kevin Brivette; and Tyrone Prince claimed winner Stanislaus for owner Joseph Martin from Errol Subratie. All claims went for $250,000 each.

Byron Davis claimed Pakman for himself from Ryan Darby; Randolph Scott claimed Dysfunctional for owner Busy Racing Stable from Fitznahum Williams; and Rowan Mathie claimed Bruce Wayne for owner DSTL & Associates from Anthony Nunes. All these horses were claimed for $750,000 each.