RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2019

Doctor Grey delivers for new connections in battle of the greys

Three-year-old grey gelding Doctor Grey delivered the goods for the first time in 11 career starts, and the win came for new connections.

Doctor Grey, after seven runs without showing any form was claimed for $450,000 by Donovan Russell for owner Barrington Bernard on May 4, 2019. The American Dance – Doctor Bird offspring had three runs under his new management team before romping home on his fourth attempt.

Ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, Doctor Grey outstayed rivals to win a maiden condition race over 10 furlongs (2,000m) by a comfortable 2 ¾ lengths. Although the time of 2:14.4 was not an encouraging one, the win was more important in his development.

Doctor Grey sat behind the speed for most of way before making a run at the 6-furlong (1,200m) to be third behind Devine Lexie (Jemar Jackson), who led from the start, and Velvet Moon (Shane Richardson).

Navigating the half-mile (800m), Doctor Grey continued to inch closer and eventually took over in deep stretch and went to win ahead of Velvet Moon and Chief Diplomat (Christopher Mamdeen).

After the race, Russell said that confidence and patience were the keys to his charge's victory.

“From preparations, we saw that he ( Doctor Grey) wanted a longer journey, as he began to show some signs of a winning attitude and so we just took time with him as he was developing. Before this race, we gave him a short run at 6 furlongs to sharpen him up and he delivered today (Saturday). The owner claimed him for $450,000 because he said that he liked the horse and he was quite pleased with the performance today (Saturday),” Russell told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Dee Danger – good sprinter in the making

Dee Danger ( Forest Danger – C C Colqhoun) continued to show his liking for the sprint races after landing an Optional Claiming ($650,000-$600,000) going 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the straight course.

With apprentice Raddesh Roman doing the riding, honours for owner Ven Deezle and trainer Paul Charlton, Dee Danger, who was stepping down from Overnight Allowance, won by 3 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:00.0.

At the off, Just Trick Me (Omar Walker) was the first to show on the lead with Dee Danger just behind on the outside. After a couple of strides, Dee Danger found his footing and went by Just Trick Me, passing the dummy rails to win easily.

Talented Tony K (Aaron Chatrie), who was always prominent throughout the race, came through for second place, 2 ½ lengths ahead of Mr Pantheon (Kiaman McGregor), who outbattled Night Light (Reyan Lewis) for third place.

The win was Dee Danger's third over the distance and sixth overall from 13 starts, with lifetime earnings of $3.1 million.

Tyrone Prince off the mark

Mrs Kim, under a patient ride from out of favour Oniel Scott, romped home in a maiden condition race over 4 furlongs (800m). The win also brought relief to trainer Tyrone Prince as after 30 attempts he was able to notch his first winner for the season.

Mrs Kim was held just off the pace in the quick dash race, as Kiss of Love (Samantha Fletcher) and Golden Samurai (Aaron Chatrie) showed good speed.

Coming across the dummy rails for the last half of the race, Mrs Kim came up to challenge for the lead, and in a flash, blew past rivals and sprinted clear to win by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 49.2.

Black Point (Linton Steadman) chased home the winners with Jamaican Storm, the mount of Shane Ellis who finished in third place in the 11-horse field.

Six horses claimed

Sixth horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Night Light was claimed by Kingsley Davis for owner Felix Whyte for $650,000 from Gary Griffiths; Just Trick Me was claimed by Dennis Lee for owner Faye Lee for $600,000 from Wayne DaCosta, and winner Dee Danger was claimed by Borris McIntosh for himself for $650,000 from Paul Charlton from the third race.

In the eighth race, Richard Todd claimed Indy Arazi for himself from Fitzgerald Richards; Errol Subratie claimed winner Princess Brianna for owner Charles Walsh from Joseph Thomas and Lorenzo Robinson claimed Cue Three for owner Gregory Forsyth from Colin Ferguson. All these horses in the eighth were claimed for $250,000.

Princess Brianna wins again

The Joseph Thomas-trained Princess Brianna romped home to her second consecutive win after brushing aside rivals in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,000m).

Ridden by Reyan Lewis, Princess Brianna got home by two comfortable lengths, ahead of Awesome Cat (Samantha Fletcher) and Fortuneonehundred (Anthony Thomas) in a time of 1:09.4.

Princess Brianna got a clean break at the start and raced in third place behind Fortuneonehundred and Indy Arazi (Raddesh Roman). As soon as the field reached the half-mile marker Princess Brianna went up to challenge Fortuneonehundred for the lead and both horses were locked in a duel coming into the lane.

Princess Brianna on the inside rails proved to be the stronger of the two and edged away for the win.