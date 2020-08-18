RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 15, 2020

El Cliente makes it three wins in a row

In-form, 10-year-old bay gelding El Cliente won his third-consecutive race after a fighting win in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent for trainer Ryan Darby, El Cliente ( Seeking The Glory – Rhythmical) won by a head from Unbreakable in a time of 1:23.2 minutes for the distance.

First Selection (Robert Halledeen) was the first to show on the lead ahead of Unbreakable (Dane Nelson) and Indy Azari (Oneil Mullings) with El Cliente racing off the pace.

Approaching the five-furlong (1,000m) point, El Cliente slipped down into second position as Unbreakable took over the lead but as soon as they made their way to the half-mile (800m), El Cliente surged to the lead.

Coming into the home stretch, El Cliente looked strong on the lead and though Unbreakable attempted to rally, was unable to get back to El Cliente in the end. Shauna Cruise (Omar Walker) came on for third place.

Easy does it for Superbolt

Superbolt, owned and trained by Richard Todd and ridden by Raddesh Roman, made light work of rivals as the six-year-old bay horse cruised home by nine lengths in an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event over five furlongs on the round course.

Storm Princess (Christopher Mamdeen) broke on top at the off but after a couple of strides, Superbolt dashed to the front and never looked back. Cruising nicely coming into the lane, Superbolt turned on the pressure in deep stretch and won comfortably in the end.

Smokey Topaz (Roger Hewitt) came from off the pace to get second money as Storm Princess faded into third spot. The final time for the event was a decent 59.4 seconds. Superbolt ( Adore The Gold – Patty Girl) was winning for the fourth time in his last four starts.

Michael Francis good form continues

Trainer Michael Francis continued his recent good form when his eight-year-old chestnut gelding Markofaprince made all to win an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over four furlongs on the straight course.

Markofaprince showed good speed along with Super Mal (Youville Pinnock) and Parajet (Dane Nelson) at the off in the quick dash. As the runners made their way past the dummy rails, Markofaprince drew away from the field and won handily in the end by three lengths in a time of 47.0 seconds. Parajet came home in second place with Royal Girl, under Phillip Parchment, getting third place.

It was Francis's fourth winner of the season from 11 starts.

Kiah upset at odds of 60-1

The Rowan Mathie-trained Kiah ( Taqqrub – Princess Akeem) created a huge upset, romping home at odds of 60-1 in a Restricted Allowance V event for four-year-olds and upward.

Going over one mile, the four-year-old chestnut filly, ridden by former champion jockey Anthony Thomas, won by a length and a half in a time of 1:42.3 minutes.

Thomas held Kiah off the front end as Scoobert (Orlando Foster) led the way ahead of Morning Star (Dane Nelson) and Cruzinn Jed (Reyan Lewis). The runners maintained their gallops down the backstretch until leaving the half-mile when Scoobert upped the tempo and opened up on the field.

Scoobert looked all over the winner in deep stretch but Kiah, who hugged the inside rails and cut the turn, was produced by Thomas for the win, going away in the end. Scoobert held his position for second place and Sweet Surprise (Dick Cardenas) finished strongly for third money.

Five horses claimed

The claiming box saw little action as only five horses changed stables on the nine-race programme.

In the first race, Steven Todd claimed second placed Unbreakable for Owner Sparky Dollar Sign Stable from Roy Mathews and Michael Hall claimed winner El Cliente for Owner Verbal Kint from Ryan Darby. Both horses from the first race were claimed for $250,000.

Anthony Nunes claimed K J Express for himself from Errol Subratie; while Fernando Geddes claimed Storm Princess, also for himself from Junior Panton from the second race. Both claims were made for $450,000.

In the third race, Rowan Mathie claimed Sebastian for owner DSTL & Associates for $925,000 from Philip Feanny.