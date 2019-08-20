RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019

Change of equipment does it for Emerald Star, Uncle Vernon

Emerald Star, trained by Gary Crawford and Uncle Vernon trained by Gary Subratie finally released their maiden tags with decent runs, after the duo benefited from changes in racing equipment.

Emerald Star was the winner in Division One of a Restricted Maiden Condition Race for native-bred three-year-olds who have not earned $250,000 lifetime over 4 furlongs (800m) straight, while Uncle Vernon won Division Two.

After three dismal runs this season, three-year-old bay filly Emerald Star ( Miracle Man – Lady Maragin) returned from a three-month break with the visor on and came home by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 49.0.

Ridden by Robert Halledeen, Emerald Star won ahead of Free Polly (Jemar Jackson), Nez Perce (Reyan Lewis) and Money Marshall (Shane Ellis) in that order.

Uncle Vernon ( Traditional – Kathythetrina), who in 7-career starts was unable to hit the board got the job done with the removal of the blinkers.

With Anthony Thomas in the saddle, Uncle Vernon out battled Top Gear (Bebeto Harvey) by a full length in a time of 48.2. Belligerent King (Christopher Mamdeen) finished in third place with Riot Worthley (Odeen Edwards) fourth.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Winter Is Coming was the lone claim in the sixth race as the Wayne DaCosta trainee went for $850,000 to Fitznahum Williams for owner Colshar Limited.

In the seventh race, Gary Griffiths claimed Resurgence for owner JJTash from Welsh Soutar for $450,000; Shaun Williams claimed Mr Pantheon for owner Nigel from Johnny Wilmot for $450,000; Errol Waugh claimed JamalJames for owner David Reid from Steven Todd for $450,000; Collin Ferguson claimed Prince Sammo for owner Baldwin Williams for $400,000 and Donovan Plummer claimed Subbie for owner Glendon Drummond for $400,000 from Winston Morris.

Concur was claimed from Johnny Wilmot for $250,000 by Marlon Anderson for owner Diamonds and Moon was claimed from Anthony Subratie for $250,000 by Junior Panton for owner Hugal Douglas.

Miss Linda Wray

After finishing second by 5 1/4 lengths behind Msmyrtlerichiegirl in her last racing effort, Miss Linda Wray went one better when she romped home in a Restricted Allowance event over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m).

Ridden by apprentice Matthew Bennett, the Johnny Wilmot-trained Miss Linda Wray wasn't the best away at the start of the race, but the young apprentice kept her off the pace settling among the back markers, as Kingswood (Shane Richardson) led ahead of Alexa's Star (Reyan Lewis) and Trickster (Jordan Barrett).

Leaving the half-mile (800m), Miss Linda Wray cruised down into third as Kingswood opened-up in an attempt to steal a march on rivals.

Coming into the lane, Bennett drove his mount along the inside rails and Miss Linda Wray responded well by powering by Kingswood inside the final half-a-furlong (100m) to win by 2 1/4 lengths. Kingswood was second and Quora (Aaron Chatrie) third. The final time was 1:36.3.

Miss Linda Wray was Bennett's first win this season.

Kiaman McGregor scores another win

Apprentice Kiaman McGregor continued to make his presence felt as he notched his 27th winner for the season aboard 15-1 shot, Papa Albert.

The Junior Small-trained Papa Albert just held off JamalJames by a length to win an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m).

It was an even start for all runners as several horses vied for the lead.

Coming into the lane, with several horses spread across the track, Papa Albert who went the widest, assumed the lead with a furlong (200m) to go and held his position to the wire from the fast-finishing and unlucky JamalJames ridden by Jemar Jackson.

Hologram Shadow (Christopher Mamdeen) was third and Poker Star (Raddesh Roman) fourth. The final time was 1:081.

Roy Mathews earns his first winner in 2019

Trainer Roy Mathews notched his first winner for the season after his unpredictable charge Flowers Thirty won a Restricted Allowance event over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m).

Ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, Flowers Thirty (Nasheet - Souffler) occupied third place comfortably after the start behind Uncle Wal (Raddesh Roman) and Union Four (Linton Steadman).

Uncle Wal opened on the field running the half-mile turn but failed to kick in the lane, and this opened the door for the run-on horses.

Flowers Thirty came with a strong run on the inside rails to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Thundereble (Kiaman McGregor), Dada's Nala (Jerome Innis) and Uncle Wal came home behind the winner in that order. Final time was 1:22.3.