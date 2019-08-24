Racing news for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Four horses were claimed on the 10-race programme celebrating 60 years of racing at Caymanas Park.

In the third race, Wilfred Chin claimed Hologram Shadow for himself from Dennis Lee; Ryan Darby claimed Alexandra for owner Sean Deleon from Anthony Nunes, and Alford Brown claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Noril Atkins from Deon Facey. All the aforementioned horses were claimed for $350,000.

Dale Murphy claimed Royal Vibes for owner Unruly Connections for $550,000 from Wayne DaCosta from the 10th and final event.

Storm holds on

STORM (Natural Selection – All For Pleasure), who has been struggling this season, made a dramatic turnaround in form to win the Linval McFarlane/ Patrick Perry/Cecil Chambers Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event over one mile (1,600m).

In his four previous races, Storm failed to hit the board but signalled a return to form on this occasion by holding off the fast-finishing Royal Vibes by a neck, winning in a final time of 1:41.3. Storm held the lead at the off over Rising Bop (Raddesh Roman) running the inside rails and Holy Light (Romario Smith) on the outside.

Storm opened up on the field a bit at the halfmile (800m) and held a good lead turning for home and looked all set for an easy win. Inside the final half-furlong (100m), Royal Vibes came with a strong run but Storm had done the damage from earlier in the race and was able to hold on for the win. Hot Ice (Jerome Innis) was third and Sotomayor (Reyan Lewis) fourth.

Fort Knox comes good with a change of racing equipment

FIVE-YEAR-OLD chestnut mare Fort Knox Trainer Neive Graham (left) with apprentice Roger Hewitt (Adore The Gold – Pure Joy), who tailed home on last in her only start of the season since December 2, 2017, made every post a winning one in the Royal Dad Restricted Allowance event over 5 furlongs on the round course.

Fort Knox finished in ninth place by 29 ¾ lengths behind Storm Valley in a 6-furlong (1,200m) event on May 25, 2019, but returned to the races without the tongue tie and cheek pieces, and it was a completely different story.

When the starter let them go, apprentice Kiaman McGregor drove Fort Knox to the front and the chestnut mare held the lead over Strikinglygorgeous (Natalie Berger) running into the first turn.

With no real challengers coming into the lane, it was left for Fort Knox to cruise home comfortably. Fort Knox won by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Beltane (Reyan Lewis) and Rundazzle (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) in a time of 1:01.3.

Fort Knox continued the good recent run by trainer Errol Waugh who had a good win the Saturday before on a rejuvenated Jamai Raja.

Neive Graham, Junior Panton, Deon Facey, Gregory Forsyth off the mark

TRAINERS Neive Graham, Junior Panton, and Gregory Forsyth were each able to notch their first winner for the 2019 racing season after their charges produced winning runs on the 10-race Caymanas 60th anniversary programme.

Graham saddled Break of Dawn in the first race, Panton followed in the next race with Sonofaking, Facey got the trend going in the third race with Sweet Destiny, while Forsyth had his winner Abogado in the sixth event.Ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, Break of Dawn (Bridled Quest – Thisgirlonfire) recovered well from an awful start to win the Roman Road (the winner of the first race staged at Caymanas Park), which was a maiden condition event run over one mile (1,600m) by a comfortable 3 ½ length in a final time of 1:48.0.

Break of Dawn broke awkwardly when the starting gates opened and was dead last after a couple of strides out as Northern Ridge (Aaron Chatrie) held an easy lead.

Break of Dawn took her time to get into the groove and by the time she found her footing had a mountain to climb to get into contention with ½ mile (400m) to run.

With quick acceleration in deep stretch, Break of Dawn came with a strong run to beat Jamaican Storm (Shane Ellis) and Whatever (Mathew Bennett). With Samantha Fletcher in the saddle, Sonofaking (King Usain – Jezabel Beauty) was a 1 ¼ length winner in a Pat Norman/Azel Cowie/Georgina Sergeon Maiden Condition event over 4 furlongs (800m) straight.

Sonofaking got a good break from the number 8 post and held his ground for most of the way before drawing off with yards to go, cruising home ahead of Struck by Grace (Christopher Mamdeen) and Ringo Starr (Raddesh Roman).

The final time was a slow 51.1. Sweet Destiny (Traditional – Erica's Destiny), under Kiaman McGregor, outsprinted rivals to win the Miss Jamaica Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Sweet Destiny was held behind Zi Beast (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) and Alexandra (Reyan Lewis) in the early exchanges. The bay gelding was then sent to challenge Alexandra passing the dummy rails and then proved too strong for rivals, winning by 1 ¼ lengths over Alexandra and Hologram Shadow (Christopher Mamdeen) in a time of 1:01.3.

Abogado (Legal Process – Firstborn) was driven straight to the wire by Anthony Thomas to get the better of rivals in the Winston Griffiths/Trevor Simpson/Emilio Rodriquez claiming ($180,000 -$150,000) event over 3 furlongs (600m) straight.

Abogado kept in touch just behind Dango (Aaron Chatrie) in the quick dash before taking control of the race in the last furlong (200m), holding off Man In Blue (Samantha Fletcher) by ¾ length. The final time was 36.4.