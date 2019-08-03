Racing newss for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Three-timer for Christopher Mamdeen

After going winless the previous two race days, leading rider Christopher Mamdeen announced his return to the winner's circle by booting home three winners to further cement his claim for the 2019 jockey's championship.

Mamdeen opened aboard Raw Liquid in a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-old colts and geldings run over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round.

The Rowan Mathie -trained Raw Liquid won by a length ahead of Father Ken (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) and Bala Gris (Delroy Beharie) in a time of 1:01.2.

Mamdeen then got a chance ride aboard Dontae and the champion apprentice made no mistake in guiding the bay horse to a 1 ½ length victory in the $1 million Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy feature. Dontae got the better of Uncle Vinnie (Kiaman McGregor) and Anna Lisa (Anthony Thomas) in a time of 2:10.1 for 10 furlongs (2,000m).

Mamdeen's third winner came in the seventh race, a Restricted Allowance event going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) when he made one move aboard Soul Cure to win by 3 lengths in a time of 1:07.0. Soul Cure won ahead of Latapy (Reyan Lewis) and Formal Fashion.

Mamdeen, with his latest triple, took his tally to 66 for the season.

Mother Nature finally off the mark

Four-year-old grey filly Mother Nature, after 16 attempts with five second-place finishes, finally got her head in front when winning a maiden special weight contest for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards. The contested distance was 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Mother Nature, who has the habit of finding one or two rivals in her way in previous races, didn't look back this time as the Wilfred Chin trainee, under Shane Ellis got home by 1 ½ lengths over Black Point (Omar Walker) and Mia Amour (Jemar Jackson).

Ellis broke Mother Nature on top and the grey filly made it a gate to wire affair.

Mother Nature slowed down the pace while navigating the half-mile (800m) turn before turning on the pressure in deep stretch to win comfortably in a time of 1:10.1 for the distance.

Back-to-back wins for Mirabilis

The good run by the Dennis Lee trained Mirabilis continued on Saturday when the five-year-old bay mare completed her second consecutive win after romping home in an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Ridden by Reyan Lewis, Mirabilis ( Storm Craft – Passion) sat just off the pace, being fourth leaving the 6-furlong (1,200m) point behind Phineas (Kiaman McGregor), Holy Light (Romario Smith) and Ballon d'Or (Christopher Mamdeen).

At the three-eighths pole, Mirabilis slipped down into third place as Ballon d'Or dropped back and surrounded the leaders at the top of the lane but Phineas on the inside rails refused to quit and a tense battle developed.

Mirabilis responded well in the hands of Lewis and got home by a long neck over Phineas. Blood Song (Hakeem Pottinger) and Ballon d'Or dead-heated for third place. The final time was 1:36.0.

Prince McDonald notches first win of 2019

Trainer Prince McDonald found his way to the winners' enclosure for the first time this season after his charge Queens Highway won a Restricted Allowance event over 5 straight (1,000m) course.

Jockey Osive Donegal held Queens Highway just off the pace as Dad's Luck (Christopher Mamdeen), Zillow (Kerry-Gayl Robinson), Donald Trog (Oneil Mullings) and Young Boy Eddy (Javaniel Patterson) matched strides upfront in the early exchange.

Coming across the dummy rails when the horses began to string out, Queens Highway got into the mix and sprinted away from rivals.

The final time for the race was 1:01.1.

Three horses claimed

Three horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Gresford Smith claimed Mirabilis for owner Clifton Francis from Dennis Lee and Borris McIntosh claimed horse Ballon d'Or for owner Raphael Gordon from Steven Todd from the third race. Both horses were claimed for $450,000.

In the sixth race, Phillip Lee claimed Markofaprince for owner Denrick Chambers for $250,000 from Oneil Markland.