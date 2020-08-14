RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2020

Orlando Foster earns another win

Jockey Orlando Foster continued his recent good form with another splendid ride, this time aboard the Dennis Pryce-trained Smokey Topaz.

Smokey Topaz rallied to beat rivals in an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Foster broke Smokey Topaz on top from the number one draw ahead of Okahumpka (Dane Dawkins) and Mamacita (Andre Martin). Going into the half-mile (800m) turn, Foster allowed Okahumpka to go by before challenging once again for the lead in deep stretch.

Smokey Topaz regained the lead at the furlong (200m) pole and carried through to the wire, winning by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Saint Michael (Raddesh Roman) and Mamacita in a time of 1:09.1. It was the fourth winner for the season for Foster from 11 mounts.

Storm Born holds on

Storm Born ( Nuclear Wayne – Dance Away) was able to hold by a short head to win a Restricted Allowance 111 event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards — non-winner of four — over five furlongs (1000m) round.

It was Golden Destiny and Dane Nelson who showed up on the lead at the off ahead of Storm Born (Paul Francis) and Miss Elaine (Matthew Bennett). Navigating the half-mile, Storm Born took over with Miss Elaine slipping down into second and A Seh Soup (Osive Donegal) joining Golden Destiny behind.

Turning for home, Storm Born, on the inside rails, and Miss Elaine, on the outside, were at daggers drawn in deep stretch but the former under a determined ride just held on for the win. A Seh Soup finished third. The final time was 1:00.3.

Sure Cote in the nick of time

Sure Cote ( Fearless Vision – Dusty Milly), trained by Welsh Soutar and ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, came with a strong run in deep stretch to conquer an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event going five furlongs round.

The speedy Princess Statistic (Christopher Mamdeen) surged to the front ahead of Fortuneonehundred (Michael Bryan), Lady Carmen (Anthony Thomas), Samora (Dick Cardenas) and Sure Cote in fourth place.

Princess Statistic upped the tempo at the half-mile and tried to steal a march on rivals in the straight but failed to kick clear with half-furlong (100m) to run. This allowed Sure Cote who produced late to get up in time to nip Princess Statistic for the win.

Sure Cote won by half-a-length with Lady Carmen, another half-a-length in third place. The final time was 1:02.3.

Jensureena Steel in one 'straight' win

After finishing in 12th place on last going five furlongs round course, Jensunreena Steel turned around the form, making one move going down the straight in a Restricted Allowance event.

Ridden by Dick Cardenas for trainer Lorne Kirlew, Jensunreena Steel won by three lengths in a quick time of 58.4.

Jensunreena Steel, known for speed, swept away from rivals as soon as the gates opened after which there was no doubt as to the outcome. Baby Star (Oshane Nugent), who missed the break, came with a strong run towards the end to grab second place on the wire from Special Counsel.

Five horses claimed

Five horses went through the claiming box on the nine-race programme.

In the first event, Tyrone Prince claimed winner Smokey Topaz for owner Charles Walsh from Dennis Pryce, Wilfred Chin claimed Silent Cat for owner Donovan Williams from Carl Anderson, Keisha Lawrence claimed Mamacita for herself from Lawrence Freemantle and Dennis Lee claimed Fifty Cents for himself from Steven Todd. All these claims were made for $350,000 each.

Leroy Tomlinson claimed Cryptocurrency for Colshar Limited for $850,000 from Philip Feanny.