Racing news for Satruday, December 12, 2020

Highly Bless makes it two-in-a-row

Capable galloper Highly Bless romped home to his second-consecutive victory from as many starts in a Restricted Allowance 11 event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Under the guidance of Omar Walker, Highly Bless broke with the pack but soon raced behind the early pace set by Double Jeopardy (Dane Dawkins), Chennai Express (Jordan Barrett) and Princess Kyra (Dane Nelson).

It did not take long for Highly Bless to hit top gear and once in fluid motion, it was the end for rivals.

Another Prosecutor (Samantha Fletcher) ran on to finish in second place ahead of Double Jeopardy and Princess Kyra.

Owned by O'Shaun Connection and trained by Victor Williams, Highly Bless is a three-year-old bay colt by Legal Process out of the Image Maker mare Reef Maker. The final time was 0:45.4, the same time recorded by Highly Bless on debut on October 11 of this year.

Enuffisenuff comes good in claiming company

Trained by Anthony Nunes and ridden by Dane Nelson, Enuffisenuff ( He's Had Enough – Harbor The Dream), who campaigned in his last five outings at the Overnight Allowance level, readily obliged as the favourite in a claiming ($850,000-$800,000) over five furlongs (1000m) on the round course.

Enuffisenuff was sharply away at the off as the four-year-old grey colt raced in third place approaching the half-mile (800m) behind the speed of Lala Diva (Anthony Thomas) and War Orphan (Sadiki Blake).

Approaching the distance, Nelson sent Enuffisenuff in chase of the new leader Nuclear Thunder (Paul Francis) before picking up the lead in deep stretch and that was that for the rest of the field. Enuffisenuff won by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 0:59.4. Lava Diva rallied to get second place ahead of Nuclear Thunder.

No problems for Secret Traveller after dropping down in class

Stepping way down from for high claiming ($1 million -$900,000) to race on a $450,000-$400,000 claiming tag, Secret Traveller made no mistakes as he easily brushed aside his opponents by a wide 10 lengths over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Secret Traveller nestled into fourth position when the starting stalls were opened behind Buckaluck (Phillip Parchment), who recovered from a poor start, Prince Dominick (Christopher Mamdeen) and K J Express (Paul Francis).

Secret Traveller maintained a steady gallop down the backstretch before making his move navigating the half-mile turn to go in chase of the leading pack. Jockey Dane Nelson, with vigorous urgings, got Secret Traveller going on the inside rails in deep stretch and the Anthony Nunes trainee powered away from opponents to win under the hand ride. Prince Dominick was second in a final time of 1:19.3 for the distance.

Wifey Sez So goes one better

After finishing second to upset winner D's Choice on December 6 over 6 ½ furlongs, three-year-old bay filly Wifey Sez So went one better when easily winning a maiden condition race over five furlongs on the round course.

With jockey Paul Francis riding for trainer Vincent Atkinson, Wifey Sez So ( Bern Identity – Keep The Faith) broke on top at the start of the contest and never looked back as she made one move to win by 7 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:00.3.

Cup A Soup (Odeen Edwards), who chased the winner from the start, finished in second place as the prominent Born Diplomat (Oshane Nugent) filled the third slot.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the third race, Errol Burke claimed Schlesinger for owner Fitzroy Glispie from Carl Anderson, Ian Alexander claimed Mamacita for himself from Wayne DaCosta and Welsh Soutar claimed Prince Sammo for owner Phillip Edwards from Dennis Lee. All horses from the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.

Winner of the eighth race Enuffisenuff was taken from Anthony Nunes by Steven Todd for owner Randall Shaw for $850,000.

In the ninth event, Edward Walker claimed Prince Dominick for himself for $450,000 from Victor Williams and Colin Ferguson claimed Secret Traveller for owner Carlton Watson for $450,000 from Anthony Nunes.