RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2020 BY RUDDY ALLEN Observer staff reporter

THE recent good form of apprentice Nicholas Hibbert continued when he won aboard the Adin Williams-owned and trained Foturneonehundred in the opening event of 11 races.

Travelling 5 ½ furlongs Fortuneonehundred made every post a winning one in a dominating 4 ¼-length display, winning in a time of 1:10.0.

Breaking from post position one Fortuneonehundred was off in a flash, albeit under a snug warp, and held the lead over No Money Friend (Jerome Innis) and Powerful Red (Kiaman McGregor). Navigating the half mile turn Fortuneonehundred upped the tempo ahead of a chasing Moviestar (Christopher Mamdeen) coming into the lane and ran out an easy winner.

Moviestar finished second and Powerful Red got third in the five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000-$150,000) contest. It was Hibbert's fifth winner for the season and the sixth in his career.

Black Royalty

AFTER 36 attempts with only two second-place finishes, four-year-old dark bay filly Black Royalty finally got her head in front, where it matters most, to claim victory in a maiden condition race at seven furlongs (1,400m).

Jockey Dane Nelson pushed the Steven Todd-trained Black Royalty in front at the off but took the filly off the headlines, settling in third place approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) point as Sweet Medicine (Calvin Bailey) surged to the lead ahead of Savitar (Robert Halledeen).

Approaching the half mile, Nelson started his move on Black Royalty as he sent her in chase of Sweet Medicine. Black Royalty assumed control at the top of the lane and went on to win by 3 lengths.

Vodka, under Hakeem Pottinger, came from far behind to get second money ahead of Stacyslady, the mount of Samantha Fletcher, in third place. The final time was recorded at 1:33.0.

Trainer Maurice Crooks gets off the mark

IT has been a while since trainer Maurice Crooks visited the winners' enclosure but that changed when his charge Raw Liquid won a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance event travelling seven furlongs (1,400m).

After a clean start Princess Lauren (Dane Nelson) settled into the lead leaving the six-furlong point ahead of El Gringo (Matthew Bennett), with Raw Liquid flowing along in third place. Apprentice Roger Hewitt then sent Raw Liquid in chase of Princess Lauren and the two started a battle of their own in deep stretch.

Raw Liquid proved the stronger of the two and got his head in front at the wire, winning by a half-length. Reggae Gone Grammy (Anthony Thomas) finished in third place. The final time was 1:27.1.

City Counsel

BRED, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, City Counsel (Silent Valor – Dancing Wizard ) outran rivals to win a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($650,000-$600,000) churning down the five-straight (1,000m) course.

Under champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen, City Counsel broke on top when released from the starting stall and the three-year-old bay filly stayed with the field for the first half of the race before starting to pull away from rivals in the final stages of the race.

Lord Ashton (Anthony Thomas) came with a strong run towards the end to get second place ahead of Nuclear Thunder (Paul Francis) in third place. The final time was 0:59.1.

Fourteen horses claimed

THE claiming box was extremely busy as a total of 14 horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Patrick Taylor claimed Powerful Red for owner Donovan Hutchinson for $180,000 from Lawrence Freemantle, while Paul Smith claimed Lady Carmen for owner Rupert Gayle, also for $180,000, from Edward Walker from the first race.

In the fifth race, Rudolph Hardial claimed Royal Aviator for owner Barrington Maddix from Richard Phillipps, Gary Griffiths claimed Smarty Tradition for himself from Patrick Lynch, Lorne Kirlew claimed Subbie for owner O.M.C Stables from Ryan Darby and Fernando Geddes claimed winner Mirabilis for himself from Marvin Campbell. All horses were claimed for $350,000 each.

Alford Brown claimed City Counsel for owner S&S Camp from Carl Anderson, Junior Small claimed Lord Ashton for owner Barrington Bernard from Ray Phillips, and Henry Harrison Jr claimed Nuclear Thunder for owner David Forbes from Ryan Darby from the seventh race. All horses in the seventh event were claimed for $650,000 each.

In the 10th race, David Powell claimed Unbreakable for owner Sharn Burke from Donovan Plummer, Keffin Murphy claimed El Cliente for owner Hugal Douglas from Steven Todd, Ian Roberts claimed Flowers Thirty for owner Debbie Clarke from Richard Phillipps, Roy Matthews claimed Musketoon for owner Donette Yee from Steven Todd, and Steven Todd claimed Ballon D'or for owner The Hustler from Michael Beecham. All horses in the 10th event were claimed at a price of $250,000 each.