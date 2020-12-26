Racing news for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Uncle Bally off the mark

After 13 attempts, four-year-old chestnut colt Uncle Bally finally became a winner in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition offering run over five furlongs (1000m) on the round course.

With Linton Steadman replacing Anthony Thomas in the saddle, the Steven Todd trainee made one move to win by 5 lengths in a time 1:03.0.

Although Uncle Bally was challenged by Portion (Omar Walker) and Top Gear (Oshane Nugent) coming into the lane, but Uncle Bally was equal to the task, drawing clear to win his first race. Top Gear came home in second ahead of Portion.

The 'Night Light' shines brightly

With the scratch of morning line favourite Secret Traveller , the Patrick Taylor-conditioned Night Light seized the opportunity and led almost every step of the way to win an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) contest travelling seven furlongs (1,400m).

It was an even start for most of the eight runners in the race but after a couple of strides Night Light, with Javaniel Patterson in the saddle, surged to the lead on the inside rails ahead of Luana (Jerome Innis) and Meet Justin (Matthew Bennett).

Navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, Meet Justin went up to challenge Night Light but once they entered the straight, Patterson urged his mount and Night Light responded by upping the tempo, kicking clear to win by 8 ¼ lengths.

Luana came through in the straight for second place, three parts of a length ahead of Meet Justin. The final time for the race was 1:27.0.

Ryan Darby on the double

Trainer Ryan Darby continued to pile up the winners posting another two on the 10-race programme with Cold Pursuit winning the sixth and Reassurance the seventh.

Calmly ridden by Reyan Lewis, Cold Pursuit ( Northern Giant – Liquid Lady) came from way behind rivals, getting up in the nick of time to win a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 contest travelling over five furlongs round.

Cold Pursuit won by three parts of a length ahead of Paptio (Christopher Mamdeen) and Suasion (Roger Hewitt) in a time of 1:00.2.

Reassurance, a seven-year-old chestnut mare won an Optional Claimer ($250,000-$200,000) by over a length travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

With Javaniel Patterson in the saddle, Reassurance picked up the lead in deep stretch and carried through to win ahead of Union Four (Kiaman McGregor) and Boss Izzy (Shavon Townsend) in a time of 1:09.1.

Salvation comes on Boxing Day

After missing the break to finish second coming down the straight when last at the races, Salvation returned on the round at five furlongs and comfortably defeated rivals to take a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event.

Apprentice Youville Pinnock broke the Philip Feanny-conditioned Salvation running but backed the grey filly off the front end as Double Jeopardy (Oshane Nugent), Wifey Sez So (Paul Francis) and Executive Chief (Dane Dawkins) vied for leadership supremacy.

Salvation came through in deep stretch to pick up the lead and went on to win by 3 lengths in a time of 59.4 for the distance. Executive Chief finished in second place while the consistent Big Big Daddy was third.

Four horses claimed

Only four horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the opening race, Henry Harrison Jr claimed Markofaprince for owner David Forbes from Marlon Anderson and Colin Blair claimed winner Mount Zion King for owner The Baller from Joseph Thomas. Both horses were claimed for $180,000 each.

In the seventh race, Junior Panton claimed Union Four for owner Derrick Satchell for $250,000 from Oniel Markland and Ryan Williams claimed winner Reassurance for himself, also for $250,000 from Ryan Darby.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen