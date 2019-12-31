RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019

Storm makes no mistake

After an unplaced finished when last at the races at the Overnight Allowance level, Storm took a drop-in class to compete in an Optional Claiming ($750,000- $700,000) event and won easily by 1 ½ lengths going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m).

With 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas replacing an ill Dane Nelson in the saddle, Storm (Natural Selection–All For Pleasure) got a good break, after which, he engaged in an early duel with Lady Exotic (Javaniel Patterson) for the lead. Storm then seized full control of the race, leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker, slipping away from Dezzy The Genius (Oshane Nugent) and Reigning King (Christopher Mamdeen).

Although Reigning King tried to challenge approaching the distance, Storm proved too strong in deep stretch and carried on his work to the wire for the win. Coralando (Phillip Parchment) came on for second place ahead of Reigning King in third. The final time for the event was 1:33.4.

Joseph Thomas ends year on a high

Trainer Joseph Thomas finished the 2019 racing season on a high after notching his 16th winner for the year. This victory came from the hoofs of his charge Nuclear Emma who won a Restricted Maiden Condition race for native-bred threeyear- olds, who before this race had not finished second to fourth lifetime.

Going over a distance of six furlongs (1,200m) and with Paul Francis in the irons, Nuclear Emma (Nuclear Wayne – Eloping Emma) won by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:15.2.

Casual Charm (Devon Thomas) led the field for most of the way before the chestnut filly gave way in deep stretch allowing Nuclear Emma to take over at the furlong (200m) pole. Nuclear Emma had to withstand a late charge from both Will To Live (second place), ridden by Mathew Bennett, and Miss Hazel (Roger Hewitt), who was third.

Blu Attitude runs rivals off their hoofs

Travelling four furlongs (800m) straight, four-yearold bay filly Blu Attitude by Taqarub–Royal Sea out sprinted rivals to win a Restricted Allowance event by half-a-length.

Trained by Ray Phillips and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Blu Attitude got a good break at the off and raced up front, disputing the early lead. Blu Attitude tucked across to the centre of the track from the number three draw to join up with Justsaytheword (Ruja Lahoe) on the outside.

Blue Attitude drew clear at the furlong pole but was shortening in the closing stages, yet he had done enough to hold on to the end. Breaking Storm (Aaron Chatrie), who had an awful start, came on well on the inside to get second place ahead of Justsaytheword in third. The final time was 47.4

Blood Song in a romp

It was as easy as Sunday morning for five-yearold chestnut gelding Blood Song as the Patrick Fong trainee romped an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) spread over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) by 6 ½ lengths. Blood Song (Traditional – First Choice) was held off the pace by jockey Shane Ellis for most of the way as they watched the speed upfront set by Sir Puddington (Roger Hewitt) and Rising Bop (Christopher Mamdeen).

Navigating the half-mile (800m), Rising Bop kicked clear of rivals and looked all set for a comfortable win at the top of the lane. Ellis got Blood Song running from the three-furlong pole with a strong surge, one which Rising Bop could not contain. Rising Bop held on for second place with Hot Ice (Chalrick Budhai) getting third place. The final time was 1:58.2.

Three horses claimed

Only three horses were able to claim on the ninerace programme. Mirabilis was claimed from Welsh Soutar for $450,000 by Donovan Russell for owner Barrington Barnard from the fifth race.

In the seventh race, Welsh Soutar claimed Storm for himself from Oneil Markland and Paul Charlton claimed Coralando for owner Busy Racing Stables from Wayne DaCosta. Both horses were claimed for $750,000 each.