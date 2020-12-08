RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2020

Dream of Mine, gets equipment change — a winner

Running for the 11th time in her career, Dream of Mine , with jockey Dane Nelson in the saddle for the first time and with the tongue tie on and figure-8 taken off, easily defeated rivals in a maiden condition race over six furlongs (1,200m).

Bred by Karen Parsard and owned and trained by David Lee-Sin, the Traditional – Dream Point offspring cantered entering the lane before sprinting clear to win by 10 lengths in a time of 1:15.4.

Dream of Mine got a fair start and stayed behind the leaders, getting into a good enough position at the half-mile to be in fourth place, with Sweet Medicine (Calvin Bailey), Top Gear (Oshane Nugent) and Porton (Daniel Satchell) ahead.

Nelson got Dream of Mine up and running as the four-year-old chestnut filly turned for home on the outside of Top Gear, and with a change of holds, Dream of Mine drew clear for a very comfortable win.

Top Gear held for second place, half-a-length in front of It's All I, ridden by Jerome Innis, in third place.

Parsard and Lee-Sin completed a double when Freight Train (Jerome Innis) upset rivals at 30-1 going four furlongs (800m) straight . Freight Train won by a head over Celebration (Dane Nelson) and Super Amia (Oshane Nugent) in a time of 47.3.

Task Force delivers after drop into claiming

Three-year-old bay filly Task Force , who entered the claiming ranks for the first time brushed aside rivals going 6 ½ furlongs. Competing on a tag of $550,000, Task Force , under Dick Cardenas, sat behind Big Mama (Matthew Bennett) in second place when the race started before taking up the running at the half-mile (800m) turn.

Once hitting the front full with four furlongs to go, Task Force had things her own way, cruising home without any challengers around. Night Light (Samantha Fletcher) ran on to grab second place from Killer Bee, under Dane Nelson.

Bred by Casual Trick out of the He'stherealthging mare Eighteen Karat, Task Force ran the distance in a decent time of 1:20.2.

Papito gets in right at four furlongs



After finishing in third place in his last two starts, travelling five furlongs straight on each occasion, Papito made no mistakes this time around, putting away rivals in a maiden special weight event over the shorter trip of four furlongs (800m) straight.

With Dick Cardenas in the saddle for trainer Gary Subratie, Papito ( Petionville – Beware The Boys) got a good break when the starter let them go, and then he sat with the early pacesetters – namely King Rael (Anthony Thomas), Lava Boy (Reyan Lewis), Sniper Man (Dane Nelson) and Born Diplomat (Christopher Mamdeen).

Papito then increased the tempo and raced in close order with rivals, before coming through and pulling away to win by a 1 ½ lengths. Born Diplomat racing on the preferred inside rails was second and Sniper Man third. The final time was recorded at 47.3 seconds.

Big Paul upsets rivals at 24-1

Big Paul , owned and trained by Wilfred Chin and ridden by Jordan Barrett, produced a strong run in deep stretch to upset his more fancied rivals going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Big Paul sat in second place, when the starter pressed the button for the race to start, behind Polly B (Christopher Mamdeen), who set the early trail. Pakman (Phillip Parchment) and Smokey Topaz (Oshane Nugent) raced close by.

Coming into the lane on the inside rails, Big Paul came up to challenge Polly B for the lead and then accelerated with a furlong to go, to win easily by 4 ½ lengths in a time of 1:08.0. Pakman finished in second place and Polly B took the third slot.

Thirteen horses claimed

The claiming box was extremely busy as 13 horses went through on the nine-race programme.

In the second race, Michael Francis claimed Reigning King for owner Denrick Chambers from Gary Griffiths, Patrick Taylor claimed Night Light for owner Von White from Henry Harrison Jr, and Junior Small claimed Task Force for owner Barrington Bernard from Anthony Nunes. All horses from the second event were claimed for $550,000 each.

Kingsley Davis claimed Polly B for owner Michael McIntosh from Ryan Williams, Rudolph Hardial claimed Balazo for owner AXL from Gregory Forsyth and Steven Todd claimed Pakman for owner Andrew Francis from Wayne DaCosta in the fifth race. All claims in the fifth race were made at $350,000 each.

In the sixth race, Ryan Williams claimed Princess Statistic for owner Blue Knight Stables from Randolph Scott, Michael Thomas claimed Traditional Storm for owner Jahlene Thomas, Renex Burrell claimed Silva Crass for owner Lloyd Salmon from Eddie Hamilton and Paul Smith claimed Also Correct for owner Rupert Gayle from Rudolph Hardial. All horses in the sixth event were claimed for a tag of $180,000 each.

Steven Todd claimed Cryptocurrency for owner Garth Samuels from Leroy Tomlinson for $1 million and Marvin Campbell claimed Secret Traveller for owner Anthony Nunes from Joseph Durrant for $900,000 and Joseph Thomas claimed Loose Ball for owner Big Dee Racing Stable from Wayne DaCosta for $900,000 from the eighth race.