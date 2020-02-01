Racing News for Saturday, February 1, 2020

Old-timer War Hero at age 12 gets home at 10-1

Despite his 12 years, making him one of the oldest horses presently in training, bay gelding War Hero came to his races with his running shoes on, and well-laced.

War Hero easily defeated rivals in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Under the hands of the capable Jerome Innis, the Wilfred Chin-owned and-trained War Hero ( Burning Marque – Almost President) won by 1 ¼ lengths at odds of 10-1 in a time of 1:23.3.

From the inside post, Synchronize (Shamaree Muir) pushed to the lead ahead of Kunama (Oneil Mullings) and Twilight Storm (Kawise Gentle). Approaching the half mile (800m) Synchronize opened up on the field, chased by Kunama and Twilight Storm, as War Hero began to round horses from mid-pack, still off the lead.

Synchronize gave way at the furlong (200m) pole while War Hero was produced on the inside rails, and that was that for the others — the “old boy' had done it.

Doctor Grey (Kiaman McGregor) came on strong, also on the inside rails, to get second place ahead of Twilight Storm in third.

Note: Installed as the even-money favourite, Doctor Grey was slowly out of the starting gates and held his position among the backmarkers for most of the way. Doctor Grey came with a strong run in the closing stages to finish second. One to watch going longer distances.

Carl Anderson continues good form

Trainer Carl Anderson's good start to the season continued as he saddled his third win for the year. His winner this time was Rundazzle in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) contest run over six and a half furlongs.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, Unbreakable (Anthony Thomas) rushed to take the lead ahead of Rundazzle, under Reyan Lewis, with Painthisttownred (Raddesh Roman) third.

Going into the half-mile (800m) turn Painthisttownred surged to the lead but Unbreakable rallied to take up the running leaving the three-furlong pole, with Rundazzle edging close.

Turning for home Unbreakable looked strong, but Lewis found the rhythm of his mount with a furlong to go and Rundazzle responded well, skittering home to score by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:22.4. Shauna Cruise (Simon Husbands) came through for second place ahead of Unbreakable in third.

Vampire Rejection releases maiden tag

After an encouraging second-place finish behind Bloodsweatandtears on last, four-year-old dark bay colt Vampire Rejection ( Soul Warrior – Rum Ridge) went one better. Vampire Rejection's maiden tag was released in a five-and-a-half-furlong contest for four-year-old colts and geldings. The winning margin was 5 ½ lengths.

It didn't take long after leaving the starting gates for apprentice Romario Spencer to send Vampire Rejection through to take up the running in the 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) event. With every step taken from then Vampire Rejection extended his lead over rivals, and as soon as the he turned for home the race was over.

Cruizinn Jed (Daniel Satchell) finished in second place, while Riddim Up (Anthony Thomas) took third place. The final time for the event was 1:09.0.

Note: Riddim Up was not the best away at the start. He raced at the back of the field before making a strong run in deep stretch, beaten by six lengths at the finish. One for the shortlist.

Dezzy The Genius makes use of change of equipment

Following a tame third-place finish on last, Dezzy The Genius returned to the races with a change in racing equipment.

That change on the five-year-old chestnut gelding assisted him in getting up in time to nip rivals in a Restricted Allowance event over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m).

With the tongue tie and blinkers on, the Roman Mathie-trained Dezzy The Genuis broke well from the number one draw in a tightly packed group of runners. Leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) pole, Dezzy The Genius contested the lead with Nuclear Dan Dada (Daniel Satchell) before dropping back to fourth place at the half mile (800m).

Turning for home, Contractor (Aaron Chatrie) surged to the front with Azaria (Oshane Nugent) alongside. Yet none of these two latter horses were able to kick on, leaving jockey Dane Nelson to produce Dezzy The Genius in the nick of time to snatch the win. Contractor was second and Azaria third. The final time was 1:34.0.

Note: Contractor was prominent throughout, picking up the lead approaching the distance before being passed by Azaria. He then battled bravely, rallying on Azaria to finish second. One to watch.

Smokey Topaz wins quick sprint

Eight-year-old bay gelding Smokey Topaz got by his eight rivals to win an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

With Omar Walker in the saddle, Smokey Topaz ( Liquidity – Millennium Princess) showed good speed in the middle of the racetrack along with Just Trick Me (Dane Nelson), Super Glitterman (Ruja Lahoe) and Papa Albert (Kiaman McGregor).

At the furlong pole Stanislaus (Romario Spencer) got into the mix but Smokey Topaz proved too strong. The final time clocked by Smokey Topaz was 47.3.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Doctor Grey was claimed from Ray Phillips by Steven Todd for owner Patrick McKenzie for $250,000.

In the second race, trainer Paul Charlton claimed The Nextbigting for owner Busy Racing Stables from Joseph Thomas, and Welsh Soutar claimed Unbreakable for owner Orville Johnson from Michael Francis. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Trainer Johnny Wilmot claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Busy Racing Stables from Ian Parsard, and Ryan Darby claimed Papa Albert for owner Raphael Gordon from Fernando Geddes from the sixth race. Both horses were claimed for $350,000 each.

In the tenth event, Ian Pasard claimed Western Wheels for owner Karen Pasard for $700,000 from Anthony Nunes.