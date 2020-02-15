Racing news for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Change of equipment on Ridewiththemob makes the difference

Ridewiththemob, after a tame third-placed finish on last over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m), returned with a change in equipment to post a long overdue win.

Ridewiththemob was successful in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards — non-winners of two.

Going over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course, with Dane Nelson in the saddle, the Fitzgerald Richards trainee bred by Film Director – Premier Solution won by a 1 ¼ lengths, pulling away from all and sundry. The winning time posted by Ridewiththemob was 1:03.2.

It was a clean break for most of the runners in the 10-horse field as Danceallnight (Daniel Satchell) got the early lead ahead of Flying Bullet (Oshane Nugent), Kiss of Love (Kiaman McGregor) and Estalita (Reyan Lewis). At this stage, Ridewithemob was just behind the fractions.

Approaching the final bend, Ridewiththemob, while hugging the inside rails, cut the turn and then surged to the lead at the top of the lane. Cali Dreamer (Andre Martin) pointed on Ridewiththemob in deep stretch, but Nelson, as is usually the case, was pumping hard, and his mount responded with a late burst to get the winning post in front.

Estalita came through on the inside rails for second place ahead of Cali Dreamer in third.

Note: Estalita broke sharply and was in a prominent position from early. Surprisingly taken off the fractions navigating the half-mile (800m) turn and came running on in the closing stages, and was not beaten by far. One to watch.

Musketoon an easy winner

Musketoon came from well off the pace to put it over rivals by 6 ½ lengths in an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) spread going seven furlongs (1,400m).

Musketoon ( Storm Craft – Dancing Mia), under Dane Nelson, was unable to go with the early pace and settled among the backmarkers for most of the way. When the starting gates opened, Alexa's Star (Reyan Lewis) surged to the lead with Uncle Wal (Phillip Parchment), Samora (Devon A Thomas), and General Report (Raddesh Roman) chasing.

Going into the half-mile turn, Alexa's Star opened up on the field and looked all set to kick home at the top of the lane but gave way in deep stretch as Musketoon, from nowhere, accelerated on the inside rails to give Nelson another winner. The rider had three on the day.

El Cliente (Oshane Nugent), also came from well off the pace, to earn second place ahead of General Report. Final time for the distance was 1:28.3.

Note: Musketoon who raced in ninth place at the half-mile, improved one place at the top of the lane but was still able to come through, winning handsomely. Can definitely repeat.

Killer Bee wins Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup feature

The Wayne DaCosta-trained Killer Bee produced a searing late run in deep stretch to win the $690,000 Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup. This feature race was an Optional Claiming contest ($450,000-$400,000) run over five-and-a furlongs (1,100m).

With apprentice Kiaman McGregor secured in the irons, Killer Bee ( Storm Craft – Outfither) walked out of the starting gates, staying at the back of the field. It was Storm Princess (Reyan Lewis) who shot to the lead and quickly began to open up on the field.

Storm Princess looked all over the winner in deep stretch before McGregor was able to source the sting in Killer Bee, who got up in time for the win. Killer Bee won by 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Storm Princess and Eddie's Princess (Oneil Mullings). Killer Bee stung in a time of 1:08.3.

San Siro finally gets there

After knocking at the door for a while, San Siro ( Northern Giant – Go Native) finally got the opening space to win a Restricted Allowance V event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Fearless ABI (Dane Dawkins) and Thepowersthatbe (Anthony Allen) battled on the front end in the first half of the race with Free Addi (Trevor Simpson) in behind as San Siro, under Reyan Lewis was held off the pace.

Thepowersthatbe took control at the half-mile ahead of Fearless ABI in what appeared to be a two-horse race.

In deep stretch, Bloodsweatandtears (Kiaman McGregor) and San Siro came with their efforts on the inside rails with the latter edging away for the win. Lalala Bamba (Aaron Chatrie) finished in third place. The final time was 1:28.2.

Note: Lalala Bamba wasn't the best to leave the starting gates, and raced among the backmarkers for most of the way. Got a clear run in deep stretch to finish three lengths behind the top two. One to follow.

Fourteen horses claimed

The claiming box was busy on the day as a total of 14 horses were claimed.

Kimberly Gold was claimed from David Powell by Joseph Thomas for owner G-Links Connection and Awesome Cat was claimed from Dennis Lee by Norman Rose for himself from the first race. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the sixth race, Fernando Geddes claimed Doctor Grey for owner David Forbes from Steven Todd; Maurice Crooks claimed Uncle Wal for himself from Michael Hall; Leroy Tomlinson claimed General Report for himself from Ryan Darby; and Joseph Thomas claimed Musketoon for owner Big Dee Racing Stable from Ryan Darby. All claims in the sixth race were made at $350,000.

Dennis Lee claimed Dee Danger for himself from Borris McIntosh; Leroy Tomlinson claimed Key Witness for owner Colshar Limited from Dennis Pryce; Alden Francis claimed Night Light for himself from Kingsley Davis; and Borris McIntosh claimed Leekout for himself from Michael Marlowe. All horses were claimed for $650,000.

In the ninth event, Junior Panton claimed Storm Princess from Fernando Geddes for owner Barsher; Edward Stanberry claimed Killer Bee for himself from Wayne DaCosta; Lincoln Lungs claimed Flying Machine from Steven Todd for owner Nadon; and Rudolph Hardial claimed BillieJo from Richard Azan for owner The Sopranos. All these claims in the ninth race were made for $450,000 each.