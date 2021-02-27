Racing news for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Shaun Williams, Ruja Lahoe team up for first win in 2021

Trainer Shaun Williams and jockey Ruja Lahoe teamed up for their first winner of the season with six-year-old bay Tradition ( Traditional – Queen Adira ), who got up in time to win a four-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Tradition, starting at odds of 5-2, was unable to follow the early splits and sat among the backmarkers as JamalJames (Romario Spencer) and Mr Lyndhurst (Ameth Robles) disputed the lead. The two leaders continued to battle coming in the lane, and it was then that Lahoe produced his mount and the bay gelding got home by 1 1/4 lengths.

Mr Lyndhurst held his gallop for second money as General Mubaraak, under Dane Nelson, closed for third place. The final time for the event was recorded at 1:10.3 with splits of 23.3 x 47.2.

Above Hall Links goes all the way

The Wayne DaCosta-conditioned Above Hall Links set off in front and never looked back as the four-year-old chestnut filly coasted home easily by six lengths in the native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden special weight event at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Above Hall Links was hustled by jockey Dick Cardenas to take the lead ahead of Comandante Lunar (Linton Steadman) and Nina Dorada (Romario Spencer) going into the clubhouse turn and on to the main track.

Above Hall Links tried to slip the field at the half-mile (800m), but Comandante Lunar was not giving up with his challenge. However, Cardenas kept his mount going and Above Hall Links found extra and drew off for an easy win.

Comandante Lunar finished in second place with Qurandero (Tevin Foster) earning third. The final time for the race was 2:02.3 and the splits were 27.4 x 53.3 x 1:19.1 x 1:46.4.

A change of equipment and Nuclear Emma is a winner

Running with the tongue tie on along with the cheek pieces fitted as well as Lasix, Nuclear Emma obliged as the firm 1-2 favourite in a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (NW2) event travelling 5 ½ furlongs.

Paul Francis got the Johnny Wilmot-trained Nuclear Emma ( Nuclear Wayne – Eloping Emma) out and running from the off as the chestnut mare held the lead ahead of Adwa (Jordan Barrett) and Ashley's Glory (Nicholas Hibbert) going into the turn. Francis had his hands full as Nuclear Emma was rather frisky and had to be controlled.

Turning for home, Francis stepped on the accelerator and Nuclear Emma wasted no time in sprinting home to win by 5 ½ lengths in a time of 1:09.2 for the distance. Adwa stayed on for second money as Faulyna Forever (Dick Cardenas) came through for third place.

Let Him Fly continues to progress

Let Him Fly ( Western Classic – Little Thunder ), the Anthony Nunes-conditioned four-year-old bay colt, continued to prove that he is a horse of considerable worth after an easy win in a Restricted Allowance 1V event for four year olds and upwards going seven furlongs (1,400m).

Always prominent when the race got underway, Let Him Fly was held in second position by jockey Dane Nelson behind Redford (Orlando Foster) down the backstretch. Let Him Fly travelled smoothly until Nelson let the notch loose and the bay colt took over the lead from Redford approaching the half-mile.

From there on it was all Let Him Fly as he came home comfortably by 6 ½ lengths in a respectable time of 1:27.1. Awesome Treasure (Tevin Foster) came from far behind to get second place with Primal Fear (Paul Francis) third.

Four horses claimed

Only four horses went through the claiming box on the nine-race card.

Raymond Townsend claimed Mr Lyndhurst for himself for $250,000 from Lawrence Freemantle from the first race.

In the third race, Gary Crawford claimed Explosive Charge for owner Randolph Scott from Donovan Plummer, Winchester McIntosh claimed Fearless Treblav for owner Basil Clarke from Arnold Rambally Jr and Ian Roberts claimed Big Black Nation for owner Preston Munroe from Tyrone Prince. All horses in the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.