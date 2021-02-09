RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2021

TOP SHELF HOLDS ON

A beaten favourite over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on last, the Ryan Darby-conditioned Top Shelf returned going a furlong (200m) shorter at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) and was able to hold off rivals to win a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($850,000-$800,000) event.

Ridden by Omar Walker, Top Shelf ( Soul Warrior – First Choice) shot to the front at the off and held a slim lead ahead of Graydon (Dane Nelson) and Innovator (Trevor Simpson).

Top Shelf then allowed Graydon to go by at the half-mile (800m) before picking up the running from Miss In Kiss (Oshane Nugent) in deep stretch.

Top Shelf then shaved off the late surge of Wilson (Marshall Porter) to win by a neck in a time of 1:21.1. Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas) finished third.

Darby went on to close out a double when seven-year-old dark bay horse Zi Beast made one move under Roger Hewitt to win a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) contest at four furlongs (800m).

SUBBIE IN THE NICK OF TIME

The Lorne Kirlew-conditioned seven-year-old bay horse Subbie ( Deputy Glitters – Anna), benefitting from a well-timed ride from Javaniel Patterson, got up in the nick of time to beat Diosa de Oro going 7 furlongs (1,400m) in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) offering.

Sitting in fourth place for most of the way behind Diosa de Oro (Omar Walker), Thepowersthatbe (Linton Steadman) and Coralando (Robert Halledeen), Subbie began what turned out to be his winning run at the leaders navigating the half-mile turn.

Turning for home, Subbie was produced for his run on the outside of horses and the bay horse responded with a burst and got up to beat Diosa de Oro by half-a-length. Coralando finished third.

The final time recorded was 1:28.3. This was the first win Kirlew in 2021.

PRINCESS LAUREN CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

Five-year-old chestnut mare Princess Lauren continued to show improvement when she completed her second-consecutive win after romping an Optional Claiming ($550,000- $500,000) over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

With Dane Nelson in the saddle for trainer Robert Pearson, Princess Lauren ( Soul Warrior - Lipstick Lily) got a good start at the off and settled behind Fly First Class (Omar Simpson).

Once Nelson got Princess Lauren in her groove, the chestnut mare took over control at the five-sixteenth marker and never looked back as she romped home by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:01.2.

Cartel (Tevin Foster) was second and Baltusrol (Linton Steadman) third in the race which included native-bred five-year-old and upward non-winners of four.

Princess Lauren provided Pearson with his fourth winner in 2021.

EXECUTIVE CHIEF GOES ONE BETTER

After finishing in second place in his last two efforts, four-year-old bay colt Executive Chief went one better after winning a Restricted Allowance V for four year olds and upwards (colts and geldings) over four furlongs straight.

Executive Chief, trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Dick Cardenas, sat behind Awesome Boy (Anthony Thomas) for the first part of the race before coming through inside the final furlong to win the event by half-a-length.

Awesome Boy was a neck in front of K D Rocket (Dane Dawkins) in second place. The final time was recorded at 47.1.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Donovan Plummer claimed Wilson for owner Lloyd Dawes for $850,000 from Wilfred Chin in the first race.

In the second race, Patrick Taylor claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Von White from Fitzgerald Richards, Tyrone Prince claimed Isotope for owner Lawrence McKenley from Carl Anderson, Gary Griffiths claimed Killer Bee for owner Noril Atkins from Richards Phillipps and Ryan Darby claimed Coralando for himself from Dennis Pryce. All horses in the second event were claimed for $450,000 each.

Edward Stanberry claimed Twilight Lady for owner Joseph Landell for $550,000 from Carl Anderson, while Johnny Wilmot claimed Cartel for owner Michael Wray, also for $550,000 from Phillip Elliot from the third race.

In the fifth race, Junior Panton claimed Awesome Cat for owner Derrick Satchell for $180,000 from Richards Phillipps.