Racing news for Saturday, February 8, 2020

Old-timer Hologram Shadow continues to win

Eleven-year-old Hologram Shadow ( Distorted — Unreal Fantasy) continued to show that he's got a lot more in the tank after notching his 27th win. Hologram Shadow's 27th victory came in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) run over five furlongs (1000m) round.

With apprentice Anthony Allen riding for trainer Dennis Lee, Hologram Shadow wasn't the best to leave the starting gates in the quick sprint. Powerofgiving (Daniel Satchell) showed the way ahead of Princess Statistic (Raddesh Roman) and Miss Nancy (Reyan Lewis) entering the half-mile (800m) turn.

Approaching the distance, Hologram Shadow started to get closer to the leaders. Inside the final furlong (200m), the dark bay gelding with 101 starts under his belt powered past rivals to win by 1 ½ lengths. The winning time was 1:02.3. Princess Statistic finished in second place with Miss Nancy getting third.

Note: Miss Nancy broke well and was taken off the lead approaching the half-mile into third place. One to note on her next outing.

Azaria arrives in time

Five-year-old bay mare Azaria ( Performing Magic — Milestone), under a brilliant ride from jockey Dane Nelson, produced a strong run in deep stretch to beat rivals by two lengths. The win by Azaria came in an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event at a distance of six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Trained by Gary Griffiths, Azaria raced in fourth place at the off behind Twilight Dreams (Omar Walker), Blusie (Raddesh Roman) and Adoring Lady (Kiaman McGregor). Going into the half-mile (800m) turn, Twilight Dreams upped the tempo. At the same time, Azaria was now among the backmarkers after she was surprisingly taken off the pace by a confident-looking Nelson.

Turning for home in sixth place in the eight-horse field, the bustling Nelson asked Azaria to run and she responded by blowing past rivals for the win, going away.

Nuclear Dan Dada (Daniel Satchell) was second and A Seh Soup (Hakeem Pottinger) third. The winning time was 1:07.2.

Note: Azaria got a decent start at the break but was taken off the pace after the first furlong. At the half-mile, Azaria came running on in deep stretch to beat rivals comfortably. Can repeat.

Ratio finally gets home

After four consecutive second-place finishes in as many starts, six-year-old bay horse Ratio ( Fearless Vision — Brewedtoperfection) was able to release the maiden at a distance of six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Trained by Everal Francis, who is also a part-owner with Alwin DaSilva and ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, Ratio won the maiden condition race by two lengths in a time of 1:25.1.

Caloosa (Aaron Chatrie) was the first to show on the lead ahead of Northern Ridge (Linton Steadman) and Dr Sahir Alexander (Dan Dawkins). Leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) marker, Caloosa increased her lead over rivals as Ratio, who had some traffic problems, lost ground and had to work overtime to get in touch.

Turning for home with Caloosa looking strong, Ratio, although swerving all over the place, was able to get up in time for the win. Caloosa was second and Sula at Five (Kiaman McGregor) third.

Change of racing equipment does it for Miss Hazel

After two encouraging runs, Miss Hazel returned with a change in racing equipment and held off rivals to win a maiden special weight going a mile (1,600m).

Trainer Shaun Williams added the cheekpieces on Miss Hazel and called for the services of claiming apprentice Richard Henry. This resulted in a neck victory, with a final recorded time of 1:43.2.

At the off, Nez Perce (Reyan Lewis) and Miss Hazel vied for the early lead with Lady Rattapur (Javaniel Patterson) just behind.

The order remained unchanged down the backstretch until Miss Hazel took full control of the race and began to open up on rivals leaving the five-furlong (100m) point.

Turning for home, Miss Hazel had to withstand a late and consistent surge from Super Stunner (Anthony Thomas) to earn the win. Desrianna (Odeen Edwards) was third.

Note: Super Stunner got a good enough break but was unable to go with the early leaders and had to sit and wait. Super Stunner got into contention at the half mile when rounding rivals, looking dangerous coming into the straight. Did well in deep but got beaten by a better horse on the day — one to watch.

Four horses claimed

Four horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Stedman Curtis claimed winner Hologram Shadow for owner Craig Russell from Dennis Lee, while Patrick Taylor claimed fourth place with Sweet Destiny for owner Alvin Blake from Johnny Wilmot, from the first race. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the third race, Richard Todd claimed Twilight Dreams for owner David Pottinger form Ryan Darby, and Borris McIntosh claimed Biblical Legend for himself from Rudolph Hardial. Both horses went for $550,000 each.