Racing news for Saturday, January 16, 2021

PAPA ALBERT MAKES IT THREE WINS IN A ROW

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD chestnut gelding Papa Albert (Nuclear Wayne – Princess Lorna ) completed a hat-trick of wins after easily brushing aside opponents in a four-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000 - $200,000) event.

Travelling six furlongs (1,200m) the Steven Todd trainee, under jockey Linton Steadman, broke well at the off and settled behind Balazo, who dashed to the front steered by Mellisa Ward.

Entering the straight, Papa Albert, who was under a tight hold, went by Balazo and continued his way home to score by 6 lengths in a time of 1:16.2. Tradition (Romario Spencer) finished in second place, with Ridewithemob (Oshane Nugent) earning the third slot.

SALAH A WINNER WITH CHANGE IN RACING EQUIPMENT

AFTER some recent dismal efforts Salah turned around his form to land another victory at a distance of 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) in a three-year-old and upwards claiming contest, carrying a tag of $850,000-$800,000.

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Kiaman McGregor, Salah ( Traditional – Anna) wasn't the best away at the start and was settled in fifth place as Graydon (Orlando Foster) led the field ahead of Top Shelf (Omar Walker) and Hover Craft (Paul Francis).

Top Shelf took over at the four-furlong (800m) marker ahead of Graydon and Hover Craft as Salah moved down into fourth. With Top Shelf failing to kick in the straight, Salah took over and powered away to win by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:33.3. Hover Craft was second and Top Shelf third.

Of note, Salah's win was achieved with a change of equipment by Lynch who took off the figure-8 this time.

THUNDERSTRIKE GOES ONE BETTER

THE Marlon Anderson-conditioned Thunderstrike , after finishing in second place in her last two runs, went one better when winning a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V event at a mile.

Jockey Anthony Thomas had Thunderstrike racing in fourth place behind the leaders, headed by Sea Cruise (Omar Walker) and followed by Sweet Surprise (Odeen Edwards).

The runners maintained the same order down the backstretch until navigating the half-mile turn when Saint Michael (Oshane Nugent) came with his challenge. Turning for home, Sea Cruise tried to go all the way but Thomas kept plugging and pushing and Thunderstrike responded by drawing clear to take the winner's purse by 1 ½ lengths.

Sea Cruise finished in second place with Time For A Kola (Ramon Nepare) getting third in a final time of 1:43.3.

VICTORY TURN IN A WINNING RUN



FIVE-YEAR-OLD American-bred bay mare Victory Turn (Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta ) ran rivals into the ground to win a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance travelling five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Victory Turn was hustled up into second place behind Sir Kel (Anthony Thomas) going into the first turn (800m). Javaniel Patterson then urged the Gary Crawford trainee to take control at the three-furlong (600m) point and then began to open up with every stride ahead of Heiroffire (Oshane Nugent).

Victory Turn responded well in deep stretch and went on to score by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:00.4. Going by the winning post, Heiroffire was second and Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie) third.

Heiroffire was then disqualified and placed third after causing interference to Unknown Soldier close to home.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

EIGHT horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the first race, Lance Richards claimed winner Papa Albert for owner Alphonso Raymond from Steven Todd; Henry Harrison Jr claimed El Cliente for owner Rocky & Stickman from Keffin Murray; Michael Thomas claimed Mount Zion King for owner Jahlene Thomas from Colin Blair and Junior Small claimed Balazo for owner Rupert Gayle from Gregory Forsyth. All horses were claimed at a tag of $250,000 each.

Wayne DaCosta claimed Hover Craft for owner Elizabeth DaCosta for $850,000 from Ryan Darby, and Darby claimed Top Shelf for owner Raphael Gordon, also for $850,000, from Johnny Wilmot from the second race.

In the fourth race, Errol A Subratie claimed Markofaprince for owner Meleta Byfield from Henry Harrison Jr, while Richard Phillipps claimed Awesome Cat for owner Wayne Crosdale from Joseph Durrant. Both horses were claimed for $180,000 each.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen