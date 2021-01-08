RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 2, 2021

One-two finish for trainer Cashbert Khawlsingh

Trainer Cashbert Khawlsingh started the new racing season on a high after completing a one-two finish in the opening event with his charges Luminous Power and Alexa's Star over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, Luminous Power (Osive Donegal) surged to the lead ahead of Alexa's Star (Samantha Fletcher) and both horses kept their gallop to the wire.

Luminous Power won by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:02.3. Alexa's Star was a neck in front of Lady Budget (Youville Pinnock) in third place. Both Luminous Power and Alexa's Star are owned by Gilbert Khawlsingh and groomed by Patrick Tyne.

Purple Wayne takes City of Kingston Centenary Cup feature

Four-year-old bay gelding Purple Wayne, trained by Robert Pearson and ridden by Anthony Thomas, easily brushed aside rivals to win the $750,000 valued City of Kingston Centenary Cup.

Purple Wayne ( Nuclear Wayne - Osada) won by 7 lengths in a time of 1:39.4 for the one mile (1,600m) distance.

Always prominent from the start, Purple Wayne sat in second place behind Milkman (Youville Pinnock) leaving the seven-furlong (1,400m) marker. The top two remained in the same order down the backstretch before Purple Wayne came through to get the lead when they turned for home, and from there on it was smooth sailing as Purple Wayne cruised home under the hand ride.

Lazer Light, the mount of Oshane Nugent, finished well for second money with Milkman in third place.

Congrats Suckie in easy romp

Owned and trained by Michael Marlowe, Congrats Suckie made light work of rivals in an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m), winning by 8 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:24.1.

Congrats Suckie got a clean break under apprentice Ramon Nepare and raced in second place behind Moviestar (Christopher Mamdeen) down the backstretch before snaring the lead approaching the final bend.

Congrats Suckie turned on the pressure in deep stretch as he came home comfortably ahead of Estalita (John Mills) and Bigbrowngreyhope, the mount of Daniel Satchell.

Lava Boy is finally a winner with the visor on

After 20 attempts punctuated by some close finishes, the Gary Subratie-conditioned Lava Boy finally found himself in front at the winning post in a maiden condition race at five furlongs round.

Running with the visor on, Lava Boy, ridden by Oshane Nugent, got home by 2 lengths in a time of 1:02.2.

From the starting gates opened Lava Boy held the lead ahead of Expeditious (Carlos Blake) and Allan (Hakeem Pottinger). Boasy N Flashy (Linton Steadman) challenged in deep stretch but Lava Boy found extra to win his first race. Boasy N Flashy was second with Silent Cat (Jordan Barrett) finishing in third place.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the first race, Junior Panton claimed Prince Sammo for himself from Welsh Soutar, while Tensang Chung claimed Sharp Skirt for owner Krown Racing from Ryan Darby. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Alford Brown claimed Royal Vibes for himself for $650,000 from Ryan Darby from the second race.

In the third race, Marvin Campbell claimed Kiah for himself from Edward Stanberry, Richard Philipps claimed Killer Bee for owner Wayne Crosdale from Renex Burrell and Ryan Darby claimed Sir Puddington for owner Aaron Gallimore from Randolph Scott. All horses were claimed for $450,000 each.

Complied by Ruddy Allen