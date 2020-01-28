RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020

Kiss of Love goes one better

After finishing second in his last three starts, five-year-old bay mare Kiss of Love finally got her head in front in a maiden condition race over four furlongs (800m).

With Kiaman McGregor in the saddle for trainer Fitznahum Williams, Kiss of Love ( Strikewhileitshot – First Kiss) tracked the leaders from close range as Ringo Starr (Daniel Satchell) took on the pace setting role.

Coming across the dummy rails in good order, McGregor produced his mount on the inside rails and Kiss of Love found space between horses inside the final furlong to win by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 49.3. Shesaysyes (Shane Ellis), also came with a strong run in the closing stages of the race to finish second with Caloosa (Aaron Chatrie) third.

Note: Shesaysyes was slowly out of the gates, kept her position but was kept on the inside rails. Did well at the end part of the race, making up a lot of ground in the last furlong to get second. She is one to watch on her next outing. Parables was fancied for a placing position, but she got rid of her rider shortly after leaving the race started.

Eddie's Princess gets there in time at 11-1

The Paul Smith-conditioned Eddie's Princess, who benefitted from a strong ride from Phillip Parchment, got up in time to beat rivals in an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Neglected at odds of 11-1, Eddie's Princess ( Traditional – Forced On Me) was held off the pace as Buckaluck (Trevor Simpson) was ridden to take the early lead ahead of Dash Board (Oneil Mullings) and Mirabilis (Raddesh Roman).

Leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) marker, while the horses made their their way toward the half-mile (800m), Buckaluck opened up on the field, with Five Star (Linton Steadman), Dash Board, Mirabilis and Eddie's Princess being urged by their riders to get into the mix.

Mirabilis surged to the lead in the final two furlongs and looked strong at the furlong pole, but Parchment powerfully pushed his mount on the outside, and Eddie's Princess got up in time for the win. Flying Machine (Anthony Thomas) was second ahead of Mirabilis in third place. The final time was 1:22.1.

Note: Mirabilis took over the lead in deep stretch but had nothing left in the tank in the closing stages. Mirabilis was used up too early but should be followed on her next outing.

Three-in-a-row for Luana , Anthony Thomas

In what was an afternoon stroll in the park, five-year-old bay mare Luana and jockey Anthony Thomas completed a hat-trick of wins after landing an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event.

Going over one mile (1,600m), Thomas held the Casual Trick – Diamondintheruff offspring off the early pace set by Trini Magic (Ramon Nepare), Fifty Cents (Dane Nelson) and Stallwalkin 'girl (Robert Halledeen).

The running order remained the same down the backstretch before Stallwalkin 'girl took off to contest for the lead at the half-mile (800m). At the same time, Thomas and Luana went in chase.

By the time the field turned for home, Luana had surrounded rivals, and with a couple of changes of hold from Thomas, Luana accelerated and powered home to score by six lengths in a time of 1:41.1. Musketoon (Raddesh Roman) was second and Tarantino (Shane Richardson) third.

Note: Tarantino did not have a good start and was outpaced for most of the race. However, in deep stretch, he made up a lot of ground to finish in the top three, although he was beaten 11 lengths. It was his first run in seven months, and attention must be given in future starts.

No mistake by Storm Born

Facing a moderate group of native-bred five-year-olds and upwards, chestnut mare Storm Born, under apprentice Richard Henry, made no mistake as they came home comfortably in a Restricted Allowance event travelling down the five-straight course.

Miss Elaine (Anthony Thomas), breaking from the number one post, and Storm Born, running on the outside at position nine, showed good early speed, and after two furlongs, they began to distance themselves from the rest of the field.

After crossing the dummy rails, Storm Born moved away to win by 2 ¾ lengths. Miss Elaine was second with Miss Linda Wray(Mathew Bennett) third. The final time of 1:00.1. It was the first win for apprentice Henry.

Note: Storm Born shows definite signs that he can repeat.

Five horses claimed

Five horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Trainer Anthony Nunes claimed Dash Board for owner Elias Haloute for $450,000 from Alden Francis in the sixth race.

In the seventh race, Steven Todd claimed Fifty Cents for owner Delroy Wellington from Winchester McIntosh, and Marlon Anderson claimed Luana for owner Fitzroy Davidson from Johnny Wilmot. Both horses were claimed for $350,000 each.

Ryan Williams claimed El Cliente for owner The Hustler for $250,000 from Johnny Wilmot, while Byron Davis claimed Sly Stalloonfor owner Verbal Kit for $250,000 from Anthony Nunes from the 11th event.