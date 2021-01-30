Racing news for Saturday, January 30, 2021

DICK CARDENAS ANNOUNCES HIS RETURN WITH A DOUBLE

Panamanian jockey Dick Cardenas announced his 2021 return to the saddle after booting home Helicopter to victory in Division 1 of a native-bred four-year-old and upwards Restricted Maiden Condition Race over five and a half (1,100m) furlongs.

A couple of strides after leaving the starting gates, Helicopter, bred, owned and trained by Gordon Lewis, surged to the front and never looked back in a dominating, 14-length winning performance in a time of 1:08.1 for the distance.

Commissioner (Robert Halledeen), who went in chase of Helicopter, at the half mile (800m) finished behind the winner, with Expeditious (Ramon Nepare) earning third money.

Cardenas won his second on the day when he steered home It Is Now for trainer Michael Marlowe in Division 11 of the native-bred four-year-old and upwards Restricted Maiden Condition Race over 5 1/2 furlongs.

It Is Now hit the front at the top of the lane and went on to win by 4 ½ lengths ahead of Toughness (Dane Nelson) who had a problematic trip and Qurandeo (Tevin Foster) in a time of 1:10.3.

LOCOMOTIVE WINS AGAIN

Six-year-old chestnut gelding Locomotive completed back-to-back wins after making one move in a four-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) spread at five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Running from the number one draw, the Johnny Wilmot-trained and Paul Francis-ridden Locomotive had no issues leaving the starting gates, easily picking up the lead. Locomotive stayed with the field for the first part of the race before finding top stride inside the final furlong (200m), and ran out the winner by 1 ¼ lengths.

Danceallnight, under Aaron Chatrie, ran well for second place as Boss Izzy secured third in the event which also included native-bred six-year-olds and upwards non-winners of three, and native-bred five-year-old and upward maidens.

SAMANTHA FLETCHER LETS BLOODSWEATANDTEARS LOOSE

Apprentice Samantha Fletcher made sure the presence of the country's female riders continued to be noticed as she notched her first win for the season aboard the Gresford “Greasie” Smith-trained Bloodsweatandtears .

Travelling seven furlongs (1,400m) in a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 111/1V event, Bloodsweatandtears was unable to go with the early leaders and sat behind the pace as Blind Faith (Dane Dawkins), Raw Liquid (Roger Hewitt) and Super Amia (Jordan Barrett) vied for the lead.

Blind Faith and Raw Liquid drew clear from the field at the half mile as Bloodsweatandtears made mild gains. When all seemed lost in the stretch, Fletcher produced her mount late on the wide outside and Bloodsweatandtears responded by blowing by Raw Liquid and Blind Faith.

Bloodsweatandtears won by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:29.2.

MILKMAN DOES IT WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE AND SHANE ELLIS

Running with the blinkers off, Milkman , under the guidance of the returning-from-injury Shane Ellis, came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to beat rivals in a native-bred five-year-old and up Restricted Allowance V (NW2) event over six furlongs (1,200m).

Ellis broke Milkman on top at the off but took the Dennis Pryce trainee off the front end, allowing Nuclear Emma (Dane Nelson), Celebration (Dick Cardenas) and Don Almighty (Aaron Chatrie) to set the blazing trail.

Milkman hugged the inside rails approaching the distance, cut the turn and got a dream run on the rails, cruising home to win by 4 ½ lengths in the end. Celebration was second and Nuclear Emma third with a final time of 1:15.0.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the second race, Welsh Soutar claimed Formal Gladiator for owner Yehert Miller from Ryan Darby, Steven Todd claimed Garrincha for owner Noril Atkins from Spencer Chung, and Randolph Scott claimed Lala Diva for himself from Patrick Lynch. All horses in the second race were claimed for $650,000 each.

Alford Brown claimed Stanislaus for owner S&S Camp from Anthony Nunes for $450,000, while Joseph Durrant claimed Biblical Legend for owner Baldwin Williams from Junior Panton, also for $450,000 from the fourth race.

In the fifth race, Albert Chong claimed Locomotive for owner Henry Mitto from Johnny Wilmot, Gary Subratie claimed Sir Arjun Babu for owner Arthur Foreman from Steven Todd, and Ryan Darby claimed Fearless Treblav for owners James and Nadine Forbes from Michael Marlowe. All horses were claimed on a tag of $250,000 each.