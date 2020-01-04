Racing news for Saturday, January 4, 2020

D M Cutie goes all the way

Going over the quick dash of four furlongs (800m) straight, D M Cutie (Twilight Time – Gogirlyougo) made one move to win the $250,000-$200,000 claiming event for four-year-olds and upwards who have not earned $150,000 since September 4, 2019.

Chalrick Budhai, on his first ride for the new racing season, broke D M Cutie on top and the six-year-old chestnut mare never looked back, cruising home to win by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 48.2 seconds. D M Cutie is owned by Peter McFarlane and trained by Gordon Lewis.

Lady Carmen, ridden by Anthony Thomas, came through for second place with Dr Banner, under Ruja Lahoe, getting third place.

Consistency pays off for

After finishing in third place behind Smarty Tradition on last over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m), Blusie followed up with a win in a Restricted Allowance event going a furlong (200m) longer at six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Herecomestheboss (Jerome Innis), a winner when last at the track, shot to the lead at the off but after a couple of strides taken, apprentice Raddesh Roman hustled the Marvin Campbell-trained Blusie to take up the running and the five-year-old bay mare began to open up on rivals approaching the half-mile (800m) turn.

Turning for home with a good enough looking lead, Blusie continued to blaze the trail but inside the final furlong of the native-bred five-year-old and upwards non-winners of three event, Nyoka Classic, with Trevor Simpson in the saddle, started to challenge consistently. Still the latter pair just failed to take advantage of a tiring Blusie.

Blusie held on to win by a short head in a time of 1:22.3 for the distance. My Mom Juss (Kiaman McGregor) finished in third place, 1 ½ lengths behind the top two.

Dynamax Cat

Five-year-old grey mare Dynamax Cat (Twilight Time – Crucial Cat) outran rivals to win a maiden condition race over five-and-a-half furlongs to finally release her maiden tag after 18 attempts.

With apprentice Anthony Allen in the saddle for breeder, owner and trainer Carl Anderson, Dynamax Cat just held on by a short head to beat Ratio (Youville Pinnock) in the native-bred five-year-old and upwards event.

Three horses, Dynamax Cat, Crushing Power (Chalrick Budhai) and Northern Ridge (Mathew Bennett) were the early pacesetters in the race.

As the field settled down, running the half-mile turn and into the lane, Dynamax Cat was the sole leader, and the mare tried to slip away from rivals and although shortening in the final stages, she had done more than enough to last home by a short head in the end from the poorly ridden Ratio, who went miles wide coming off the bend.

Northern Ridge, also poorly ridden, finished in third place, after hugging the rails and having all the space to run at the leader. The final time for the event was 1:12.0.

Six horses claimed

Trainer Fitzgerald Richards claimed Patriarch for owner Vincent Maine from Anthony Nunes for $1 million, while David Powell took old stager Campesino for himself from Philip Feanny for $850,000 from the second race.

In the 10th and final event, Anthony Nunes claimed Estalita for himself from Donovan Plummer; Marlon Anderson claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Sydney Roman from Clifford Atkinson Jr; Anthony Ferguson claimed Seven Eleven for owner Baldwin Williams from Joseph Thomas; and Edward Hamilton claimed Radical for owner Junior Golding from Fitzgerald Richards. All horses were claimed for $350,000 each.