Racing for news Saturday, July 11, 2020

IMPROVED PHAROAH IT IS WINS WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Three-year-old bay gelding Pharoah It Is ( Market Rally – Noon It Is) quickly brushed aside rivals by 4 ½ lengths to release the maiden tag going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

The Gary Subratie trainee had a change in racing equipment, which seems to have been instrumental in his win. Pharoah It Is raced without the blinkers and came home in a reasonable time of 2:01.1 for the distance.

The manner of victory suggested that Pharoah It Is will win more races, probably going a distance of ground.

Jockey Robert Halledeen broke Pharoah It Is in a good order racing in fourth going around the clubhouse turn behind Champion Michaela (Phillip Parchment), Gypsy Jam (Christopher Mamdeen) and Sweet Renisha (Hakeem Pottinger).

Pharoah It Is improved one spot to third after entering the main track and maintained his gallop down the backstretch before making the decisive move at the half-mile (800m) to be on Gypsy Jam's heels.

By the time they turned for home, Pharoah It Is had already snatched the lead and went on to win easily. Sweet Renisha came on for second place with Gypsy Jam able to keep the third spot.

ALEXA'S STAR FINALLY COMES GOOD

After a string of second places, Alexa's Star came good for his connections when he just held on to beat rivals in a Restricted Allowance event going over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Alexa's Star ( Sorrentino – Alexa's Song) was held off the early pace this time, instead of rushing to the lead, racing behind the leaders as Dash of Class (Raddesh Roman) motored to the front ahead of Pure Heart (Matthew Bennett).

Jockey Robert Halledeen wasted no time after and sent the Patrick Lynch-trained Alexa's Star to pick up the lead at the half-mile (800m).

Alexa's Star opened up in deep stretch and although shortening in the final part of the race, held on to win by three parts of a length over Quora (Phillip Parchment) and Whatever (Tevin Foster). The final time was 1:31.0.

CRUIZINN JED IN A ROMP

Cruizinn Jed, trained by Arnold Rambally and ridden by Reyan Lewis, surged to the front from the half-mile marker and never looked back, romping home smoothly going seven furlongs to release the maiden tag from six career starts.

The four-year-old chestnut colt won by 8 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:28.1 for the distance, easing down at the end of the contest.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, In The Blood (Oshadane Robinson) hit the front ahead of Cruizinn Jed with Hard Working Man (Andre Martin) in close quarters.

However, approaching the half-mile, Cruizinn Jed, wasting no time, surged to the lead and kept going convincingly to the wire. In The Blood held on well for second place with Dream of Mine (Javaniel Patterson) ending in third place.

DEEP BLUE SEA CONTINUES WINNING RUN

Four-year-old chestnut colt Deep Blue Sea, from the barn of Johnny Wilmot, continues to show rapid improvement.

Deep Blue Sea won his second consecutive race from as many starts this season in a Restricted Allowance event.

The Blue Pepsi Lodge offspring cantered to victory over six furlongs (1,200m) in 1:14.0, just a tad slower than the 1:13.3 he did when breaking his maiden on June 27 over the same distance.

With Raddesh Roman remaining in the saddle for the colt's four career start, Deep Blue Sea sprinted to the front from the half-mile and held the lead over Special Counsel (Jordan Barrett) and Awesome Glitter (Paul Francis).

Deep Blue Sea stepped up the tempo navigating rounding the three-furlong point before drawing off in deep stretch to win going away, 3 ½ lengths clear of Special Counsel in second. Inspired Miracle (Javaniel Patterson) came from far behind to get third place.

SIX HORSE CLAIMED

Six horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the ninth race, Dale Murphy claimed Stallwalkin'Girl for owner Felix Whyte from Delroy Wisdom; Steven Todd claimed Hologram Shadow for owner Noril Atkins from Gary Griffiths; Rennex Burrell claimed Holy Light for owner Kevin Pierre from Ryan Darby. All horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Edward Stanberry claimed Wilson for owner Joseph Landell from Patrick Lynch for $850,000, and Henry Harrison Jr claimed Ricky Ricardo for owner David Forbes from Wayne DaCosta also for $850,000 from the 10th race.

In the 11th event, the lone claim was Royal Aviator. Trainer Everal Francis made the claim from Wayne DaCosta for owner Big Dee Racing Stable for $450,000.