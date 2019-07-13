Racing news for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Christopher Mamdeen well on his way

Leading rider apprentice Christopher Mamdeen was in a no-nonsense mood when he booted home two winners on the 9-race programme to extend his lead in the jockey's championship. This follows a three-timer the following race day.

Mamdeen winners on Saturday were Crimson, who won the $900,000 - I'msatisfied Trophy feature and Cohete del Exito in a Restricted Allowance event.

Crimson, trained by Gary Subratie, won by 5 lengths over Tricky One in a Restricted Allowance event over 10 furlongs (2,000m) in a time of 2:10.0.

Trained by Borris McIntosh, Cohete del Exito won by 12 ½ lengths over Council of Trent going 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). The final time was 1:59.2.

With those winners, Mamdeen (60 winners) leads by 16 wins ahead of Reyan Lewis on 44 wins. Omar Walker is next on 40 wins with champion Anthony Thomas following on 36 wins.

Thomas also had two winners on the day, Adoring Lady and a chance ride on Exhilarate.

“It is not over as yet as there is still a long way to go. I will just continue to do the hard work and hope the winners still keep coming,” Mamdeen said.

Four horses claimed

Four horses were claimed on the 9-race programme

In the second race, Phillip Lee claimed Double Deal for owner Leroy Williams from Andrew McDonald; Lawrence Freemantle claimed Supreme Authority for owner Ajax Bjorn from Ryan Darby and Wilfred Chin claimed Caution for owner Wayne Crossdale from Gary Griffiths. All these horses from the second race were claimed for $250,000.

Steven Todd claimed Tough Cookie for owner Andre Smith for $180,000 from Ryan Darby in the fifth race.

Ryan Darby on the double

Trainer Ryan Darby good form continued as the young conditioner landed a working double on the 9-race programme. Darby saddled winners were Supreme Authority in the second race and Tough Cookie in the fifth race.

Ridden by Tevin Foster, Supreme Authority made one move to win a $250,000-$200,000 claiming event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Supreme Authority won by 17 lengths ahead of Squit (Raddesh Roman) and Northern Ridge (Mathew Bennett) in a time of 1:02.0.

Tough Cookie, ridden by Kerry-Gayl Robinson, also made one move to win her race, an Optional claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over 4 furlongs (800m). Tough Cookie won by 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Awesome Cat (Roshane Johnson) and Man In Blue (Javaniel Patterson) in a time of 49.3.

Darby has now brought his tally of winners for the year to 13.

Adoring Lady gives trainer Patrick Lynch his 300th winner

Adoring Lady, trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Anthony Thomas, cruised home by 4 ¼ lengths in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) to register her second consecutive win.

Adoring Lady raced in second position behind Uncle Wal (Tevin Foster) at the off before taking over at the half-mile (800m). With every stride taken afterwards, Adoring Lady extended her lead over rivals.

Coming into the lane using hands only, Thomas let his mount loose and Adoring Lady pulled off to score easily in the end. Uncle Wal held on or second place ahead of the fast-finishing Dada's Nala (Jerome Innis). The final time was 1:08.1. The victory by Adoring Lady gave Lynch, a former jockey, his 300th career win.

Rare winner for Kerry-Gayl Robinson

Long standing jockey Kerry-Gayl Robinson scored a long overdue win after he guided the Ryan Darby-conditioned Tough Cookie to victory in an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) going over 4 furlongs (800m) straight.

Tough Cookie got an even break and showed good speed over Awesome Cat (Roshane Johnson) and the rest of rivals. Tough Cookie stayed with field before drawing off passing the dummy rails and looked set for a commanding win.

Despite shortening a bit inside the final half-a-furlong (100m), Tough Cookie held on to score by 1 ¼ lengths over Awesome Cat and Man In Blue (Javaniel Petterson). The final time was 49.3 seconds.