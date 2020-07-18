Racing news for Saturday, July 18, 2020

DOOM PATROL OFF THE MARK WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Five-year-old bay horse Doom Patrol, trained by Spencer Chung, shook off the maiden tag from his back with a change of equipment, thus aiding the winning process. It also helped that Doom Patrol was racing against horses in the lowest claiming bracket.

Making his debut on July 4, 2020 over five furlongs (1,000m) straight, wearing the visor and with Lasix administered Doom Patrol showed good speed but faded in the last furlong (200m) to finish fifth.

Returning on Saturday with the tongue tie on along with the visor and Lasix going half a furlong (100m) longer, the result was a 13-length victory in a time of 1:09.0.

It wasn't the best of starts for Doom Patrol as he raced in mid-pack behind the pace setters led by Parajet (Dane Nelson), ahead of Lola Grey (Natalie Berger), and Reloaded (Phillip Parchment). Navigating the half mile (800m), Doom Patrol slipped into third place.

Turning for home, Doom Patrol wasted no time in scooping past Parajet. He'sthereal Links (Romario Spencer), who was the last to leave the starting gates, ran on for second with Lambana (Kiaman McGregor) third.

KAKA MY LOVE RELEASES MAIDEN TAG

Making her fourth career start wearing the cheek pieces for the first time, Kaka My Love (Weekend Cruise – Gaye's Emblem) made all the running to win a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards travelling 5 ½ furlongs.

With Anthony Thomas riding for trainer O'neil “Sweetie Man” Markland, Kaka My Love surged to the lead from the number eight draw and never looked back. She then opened up at the half mile ahead of Eleadontplay and Legal Dancer (Shane Richardson).

Coming into the lane with no challengers in view, Kaka My Love sprinted clear to win by 7 lengths in a time of 1:08.4. Eleadontplay (Robert Halledeen) was second and Fabulosity (Oshane Nugent) finished third.

FEARLESS ABI MAKES ONE MOVE

Four-year-old chestnut filly Fearless Abi (Fearless Vision – Abicadabby) obliged as the 3-2 favourite, easily winning a Restricted Allowance event over four furlongs (800m) by 1 ¼ lengths.

Fearless Abi, under Omar Walker, had no problems at the off as the Renex Burrell trainee clung to the inside rails to hold the lead over Jensuneera Steel (Raddesh Roman) and company. Fearless Abi stayed with the field for the first half of the race before drawing off.

Unknown Soldier (Anthony Thomas) came on late for second place, with Blind Faith (Dane Dawkins) finishing third spot. The final time for the event was 46.0 seconds.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

The claiming box was active as seven horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Ryan Darby claimed Parajet for owner Kevin Whitter from Johnny Wilmot for $180,000, while Andrew McDonald took No Money Friend for owner Richard Whyte from Gordon Lewis for $150,000 from the first race.

In the sixth race, trainer Kingsley Davis claimed Reassurance for owner Randolph Scott from O'neil Markland; Phillip Lee claimed winner Bigman Union for owner Ricardo Brown from Steven Todd; and Rudolph Hardial claimed Also Correct for owner Barrington Maddi from Byron Davis. All horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Donovan Plummer claimed the winner of the seventh race, Graydon for himself from Anthony Nunes for $650,000, and Patrick Lynch claimed Coralando for owner The Player from Dennis Pryce, also for $650,000.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen