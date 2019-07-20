Racing news for Saturday, July 20, 2019

I want to finish among the top three riders — Tevin Foster

After booting home three winners on Saturday's 10-race programme, apprentice Tevin Foster, in his post-race interview stated that it would be a great accomplishment if he could at least finish among the top three riders at the end of the 2019 racing season.

“Well, I will just keep putting in the hard work, get the rides and to get the job done. My aim is to finish in the top four or top three or even try and to catch the leader, if that is possible,” Foster said.

Foster's winners were Laguna Point and Unbreakable in the second and fourth races, respectively for trainer Ryan Darby, and Diosa de Oro for trainer Maurice Crooks in the seventh race.

With those winners, Foster took his tally to 26, which places him in fifth place in the jockeys' standings.

Christopher Mamdeen leads on 62 winners followed by Reyan Lewis on 46, Omar Walker on 43, and Anthony Thomas on 37.

Ryan Darby again on the double

In form trainer Ryan Darby continues to enjoy tremendous form as he posted a spanking double on the 10-race programme.

Darby won with seven-year-old dark bay mare Laguna Point in the second race — a claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over three furlongs (600m) straight. Laguna Point made one get up to beat Two Steps Up (Linton Steadman) and Ringo Starr (Reyan Lewis) by 3 ¼ lengths. The final time for the distance was in 36.2 seconds.

Darby then won the fourth race — a claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event over 6 furlongs (1,200m) with the eight-year-old chestnut gelding Unbreakable. Unbreakable also won by 3 ¼ lengths, beating Clearly Ours (Anthony Thomas) and Photogenic (Daniel Satchell) in a time of 1:16.0.

Both winners were ridden by apprentice Tevin Foster. With the wins, Darby took his tally to 15 for season.

Jemar Jackson notches second win

Jockey Jemar Jackson got his second winner for the season after piloting home the Steven Todd-trained Sly Stalloon in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Jackson had Sly Stalloon racing behind the early pacesetters as Zillow (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) dashed into the lead over Parajet (Javaniel Patterson) and Sacrifice (Raddesh Roman).

Approaching the final bend Zillow continued to lead and was looking strong entering the lane, but Jackson produced his mount — who had made ground on the leaders close to the turn — and Sly Stalloon responded by blowing by Zillow inside the final furlong (200m) to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

Zillow finished second ahead of Smarty Tradition (Reyan Lewis) in third. The final time for the race was 1:02.1.

One–two finish for Patrick Lynch

Trainer Patrick Lynch continues to bring home the winners of late. Lynch saddled his 19th winner for the season after Lala Diva won a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards non-winners of two, for fillies and mares going 5 furlongs on the round course.

What made the victory significant for Lynch was the fact that his other charge, Msmyrtlerichiegirl, finished second to complete the exacta for the trainer in the quick dash event.

Ridden by Aaron Chatrie, Lala Diva came through a tight pack of horses to take up the lead approaching the home turn of the race. Hugging the rails at the top of the straight, Lala Diva turned on the pressure and scooted home to win by seven lengths in a time of 1:02.1.

Msmyrtlerichiegirl, who was ridden by Anthony Thomas, had traffic problems for most of the way but did enough to get the better of Polly Flyer (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) for the second spot.

Maurice Crooks, Clifford Atkinson Jr secure first winner

Trainers Maurice Crooks and Clifford Atkinson Jr notched their first winners for the 2019 racing season.

Crooks saddled 22-1 long shot Diosa de Oro in the eighth race, while Atkinson Jr won with Miss Nancy in the 10th and final event on the card.

Diosa de Oro, with Tevin Foster, came with a strong run in deep stretch to beat rivals by 1 ¾ lengths in a claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event over 7 furlongs (1,400m). Long-time leader Fifty Cents (Jemar Jackson) was second and Dada's Nala (Jerome Innis) third in a final time of 1:29.2 for the distance.

Ridden by Samantha Fletcher, Miss Nancy made one move to win an Optional Claiming offering ($250,000-$200,000) going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight. Miss Nancy won by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of Aquilo (Roger Hewitt) and Smokescreen (Aaron Chatrie) in a time of 1:02.3.

Ten horses claimed

The claiming box got some attention as 10 horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Winner of the second race, Laguna Point was claimed for $180,000 by Gary Griffiths for himself from Ryan Darby.

In the fourth race, Johnny Wilmot claimed Concur for owner Carlton Watson from Christopher Morrison; Henry Harrison Jr claimed Top Eagle for owner Michael Prawl from Donovan Russell. Both horses were claimed for $350,000.

Rising Bop, the lone claim in the eighth race, was taken from Johnny Wilmot by Neville Cooper, claimed for New Money Connection for $550,000.

In the 10th and final event, Steven Todd claimed D M Cutie for owner The Hustle from Nicholas Smith; Ralph Roberts claimed Bullet Raj for owner Terrence Sanko from Leroy Tomlinson; Byron Davis claimed Pizzaro for owner Allan Mitchell from Lawrence Freemantle; Lawrence Freemantle claimed Princess Statistic for owner Ajax Bjorn from Ian Alexander; Phillip Elliot claimed Traditional Medicin for himself from Cashbert Khwalsingh; and Kingsley Davis claimed Jason's Gold for owner Huntley Beckford from Michael McIntosh. All horses went for $250,000.