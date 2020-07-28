RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020

POLLY B IN ONE SHAKE

Eight-year-old bay gelding Polly B, trained by Dennis Pryce and ridden by apprentice Raddesh Roman, led from the first jump and never looked back, easily winning a Claiming ($850,000-$800,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) by 1 1/2 lengths.

Mr Universe (Kiaman McGregor), Eye Candy (Paul Francis) chased Polly B into the half-mile (800m) turn but couldn't cut down the lead.

Polly B, although tiring inside the final furlong, was too far ahead to be pegged back. Mr Universe was second, while Lala Diva (Aaron Chatrie), running on, was third.

Polly B, who was registering his ninth career win from 67 starts, posted a time of 1:07.2.

BAND OF GOLD A 12-1 UPSETTER

Band of Gold, well-handled by apprentice Youville Pinnock, was able to nip favourite Outrageous Taj on the line. Going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) in a Restricted Allowance 111 event, Band of Gold won by half-a-length in a time of 1:22.3.

The Steven Todd trainee broke in mid-pack as Miss Elaine (Phillip Parchment) dashed into the early lead with Outrageous Taj (Tevin Foster) and Sly Stalloon (Jordan Barrett) following. Then Outrageous Taj slipped through to lead at the half-mile (800m).

With Outrageous Taj failing to kick clear of rivals, Pinnock produced his mount on the outside, and Band of Gold responded and got up in time. Outrageous Taj was a neck in front of Miss Elaine for second.

INSPIRED MIRACLE MAKES NO MISTAKE



After two previous encouraging efforts, Inspired Miracle came good outstaying rivals going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, Inspired Miracle won by three lengths in a time of 1:58.3.

Inspired Miracle got a good start as he blazed the early trail. Bloodsweatandtears (Dane Dawkins) and Morning Star (Paul Francis) chased for most of the way.

Inspired Miracle opened up heading towards the half-mile, and although challenged by Bloodsweatandtears in deep stretch, found extra, kicking away to win comfortably. Casual Peach (Chris Mamdeen) finished second with Bloodsweatandtears third.

K J EXPRESS WINS AGAIN

After winning on a $550,000-$500,000 claiming tag on July 12, K J Express returned on a $450,000-$400,000 claiming tag to defeat rivals travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Jockey Dane Nelson broke the Anthony Nunes-trainee in second position behind the speedy Superbolt (Kiaman McGregor). Superbolt tried to extend his lead approaching the half-mile turn, but Nelson sent K J Express in chase.

K J Express gallantly kept his gallop to score by 1 ½ lengths. The winning time was 1:07.0.

Superbolt held for second with Locomotive (Samantha Fletcher) third. K J Express was winning for the sixth time from 28 starts earning over $3.2 million.

RADDESH ROMAN DOUBLES UP

Since the return of racing on June 20, apprentice Raddesh Roman has been bringing in the winners.

That trend continued on Saturday when the young man added another two — Polly B in the first and Burlin in the eighth. Busy Racing Stables own both horses.

The ride on Burlin was pleasing as after encountering some traffic problems; Roman kept his mount on the inside rails to beat Musketoon (second) and Desrianna in third. Musketoon was subsequently disqualified and placed fourth.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

Only five horses went through the claiming box on the 11-race programme.

In the first race, Lincoln Lungs claimed Eye Candy from Dennis Lee for owner Nadon for $850,000.

Winner of the seventh race, K J Express was claimed from Anthony Nunes by Errol Subratie for owner Aston Ramsay for $450,000.

In the eighth race, Ryan Darby claimed Emma's Pet for himself from Ralph Porter; Andrew McDonald claimed Friendly Neighbour for owner Richard Whyte from Carl Anderson, and Errol Burke claimed Desrianna for owner TSB Racing Stables from Rowan Mathie. All horses in the eighth were claimed for $350,000 each.