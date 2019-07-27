Racing news for Saturday, July 27, 2019

Polly B gets there

Polly B, in a bold front-running effort, fought off rivals to win an Optional Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) spread going over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). It was Polly B's first win in 12 months.

The seven-year-old bay gelding, with apprentice Tevin Foster aboard, made one tilt to beat rivals by half-length in a time of 1:08.1.

Trained by Donovan Plummer, Polly B ( Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) shot into the early lead ahead of Bad Boy Trump (Shane Ellis) and Night Light (Reyan Lewis). Going into the turn, Polly B hugged the inside rails and held his position coming into the lane for the stretch run.

Polly B came under pressure from Talented Tony (Anthony Thomas) on the inside rails, Reigning King (Christopher Mamdeen) on his outside and Night Light four wide.

Polly B found extra and held off Reigning King, Night Light and Talented Tony K in that order. Polly B was registering his eighth career win from 58 starts with lifetime earnings of just over $6 million.

Eye Candy scores sweet win

Four-year-old chestnut filly Eye Candy, stepping down to an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) race, easily brushed aside rivals to win the $690,000 Augustus “Gussie” Douglas Memorial Trophy by 7 ¾ lengths.

Trained by Steven Todd and ridden by Jemar Jackson, Eye Candy got a flyer at the start of the 6-furlong (1,200m) contest and raced on the outside of Rockdale (Aaron Chatrie) for the lead with Rundazzle (Romario Smith), Mr Lyndhurst (Reyan Lewis) and Hologram Shadow (Shane Ellis) just behind.

Navigating the half-mile turn, Eye Candy took up the running and began to extend the lead over Rockdale. Coming into the lane under a snug warp, Eye Candy turned on the pressure and sprinted clear for an easy win in the three-year-olds and upwards event that also included native-bred five-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of three.

Hologram Shadow was second ahead of Five Star (Romario Spencer). The final time was 1:15.1.

Cleveland Mitchell notches first winner

Forest Rose ( Forest Danger – Rhosa Klebb) came with a strong run inside the final furlong (200m) to nip Super Glitterman on the wire in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight. The win by Forest Rose was trainer Cleveland Mitchell's first winner for the season.

Forest Rose (Kiaman McGregor) raced just behind Super Glitterman (Reyan Lewis) and Miss Nancy (Samantha Fletcher) at the off in the native-bred five-year-old and upwards non-winners of four event.

Super Glitterman then began to up the tempo and drew off from the field but McGregor got Forest Rose running coming across the dummy rails and the bay mare got up in time to win by a short head. Miss Nancy finished third. The final time was 1:03.1.

Tevin Foster continues to win winning spree

After riding three winners the previous race day, apprentice Tevin Foster continued his winning form with another three-timer on the 12-race programme. Foster won aboard Polly B in the second race, Heiroffire in the fifth race and Jammin in the 12th.

Trained by Donovan Plummer, Polly B made one move to win by half-a-length in a time of 1:08.1.

Heiroffire, trained by Michael Marlowe, also made one move to win a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds who have not earned $250,000 since 28 of March, 2019 over 6 furlongs (1,200m). Heiroffire won by 3 ¾ lengths ahead of Thepowersthatbe (Christopher Mamdeen) and Candle Light (Hakeem Pottinger) in a time of 1:15.4.

Foster brought the Wayne Parchment-trained Jammin with a telling run in the last half-a-furlong (100m), to dead-heat with Kappone (Bebeto Harvey) in the nigh cap run over 6 furlongs (1,200m). Miss In Kiss (Omar Walker) finished in third place just a neck behind.

Foster took his tally to 29 winners for the season.

Lovers Strike gets it right

Five-year-old chestnut mare Lovers Strike ( Taqarub – Luvable) made an ordinary debut on July 6, 2019, finishing in fourth place, 18 lengths behind winner Stormy Lady, in a maiden special weight event over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

The Fitznahum Williams trainee returned on Saturday and romped home by 1 ½ lengths in a maiden condition race for four-year-olds and upward going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

It was an even start as five to six horses grouped up on the front end but approaching the 5 furlong (1,000m) marker, Mother Nature (Shane Ellis) emerged as the lone leader and began to open up over Obsession (Christopher Mamdeen), Black Point (Samantha Fletcher) and Lovers Strike (Raddesh Roman) going towards the 4 furlong (800m) point.

Lovers Strike turned for home in third place just outside of Black Point as Mother Nature kicked home and looked all over the winner. When all seemed lost at the furlong pole, Roman produced his mount and Lovers Strike responded and blew past Mother Nature who was second with Black Point third. The final time was 1:25.2.

Three horses claimed

Three horses were claimed on the 12-race St Leger Race Day programme.

In the third race, Hologram Shadow was claimed from Shaun Williams by Dennis Lee acting as both trainer and owner; winner Eye Candy was claimed from Steven Todd by Kingsley Davis for owner Felix Whyte and Five Star was claimed from Donovan Plummer by Delroy Spencer for owner Mr JPS. All three horses were claimed for of $450,000 each.

Time For A Kola at 13-1

After the first seven winners on the 12-race programme came home at short prices, Time For A Kola broke the chain as he romped home in the eighth race over 6-furlongs (1,200m) at odds of 13-1.

Ridden by Raddesh Roman, Time For A Kola ( Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) won by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:16.0.

From a good start Adore Me (Omar Walker), Nez Perce (Tevin Foster) and Money Marshall (Anthony Thomas) emerged as the front runners but as soon as the field reached the half-mile (800m), Time For A Kola took over and never looked back.

Turning for home, Time For A Kola cruised home easily ahead of Fighting Valbee (Shane Ellis) and Starboy Flyer (Kiaman McGregor). Sweet Surprise finished second but was disqualified and placed out of the race for causing interference to Getstorm, who ditched Hakeem Pottinger, on the backstretch.