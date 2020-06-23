Racing news for Saturday, June 20

Crawford, Bailey combine to win the first race after break benefits from change of equipment

Trainer Gary Crawford and apprentice rider Calvin Bailey had the distinction of winning the first race after the COVID-19, three-month break with four-year-old bay filly Victory Turn.

Victory Turn, a US bred by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta benefited from a change in racing equipment to win by 1 ½ lengths in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Trainer Crawford put on both the figure-8 and the cheek pieces.

It was an even start for most runners in the 10-horse field but going into the half-mile (800m) Victory Turn scooped by horses on the inside rails to assume the lead. Once she got the lead, Victory Turn pushed ahead with every stride and looked flawless at the top of the straight for an easy win.

Inside the final furlong (200m), she began to shorten but Victory Turn had done more than enough to win her first race on local soil in three career starts.

Livi's Outrageous (Javaniel Patterson) came on strong in the final stage of the race to get second, with Uncle Vernon (Anthony Thomas) in third. The final time was recorded at 1:08.3.

Crawford said: “It is a good feeling to win the first race on the return of racing. It has been a long wait, I am a happy man now. She [Victory Turn] is a nice horse and she will win more races. Victory Turn gave trouble to go into the starting gates and that's her main problem at the moment, and we are taking our time working on her. She is improving.”

Bailey said: “The feeling is tremendous because it's a long time I have been working with this team of horses, and we have been working hard to get this particular horse to settle to reach this point today [Saturday], believe me… the race was so easy; I just cantered through like it was exercise.”

Mother Nature

The Wilfred Chin-trained Mother Nature, who finished second behind Classy Miss in a 5-furlong (1,000m) round event on March 21, went one better when she made one move to win a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards, non-winners of three.

With Douglas Badaloo replacing Ian Spence in the saddle aboard Mother Nature (Dodgem – Aoki Lei), the five-year-old grey mare set off in front from the off and made every post a winning one.

Although coming under pressure in deep stretch, Mother Nature was still comfortable in front for a length win over Nyoka Classic with jockey Anthony Thomas in the irons. Christilano (Richard Henry) occupied the third spot.

After splits of 23.3 x 47.1 x 1:15.3, the final time was recorded at 1:02.4.

Superbolt delivers for trainer Richard Todd at 28-1

Veteran trainer Richard Todd scored a long-overdue win after his charge Superbolt won an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event going 4 furlongs (800m) straight.

Ridden by apprentice Mathew Bennett, Superbolt broke well from the number one draw and took his time to go across to the middle of the racetrack to match strides with Just Trick Me (Romario Spencer).

Inside the final furlong, Superbolt found top stride and sprinted clear of rivals to win by three parts of a length over the onrushing Sweet Destiny (Javaniel Patterson) and Prince Sammo (Robert Halledeen) in a time of 47.4.

Superbolt is a six-year-old bay horse bred by Adore The Gold out of the Good and Tough mare Patty Girl. It was Superbolt's sixth career win.

Superbolt was the longest odds winner on the day, 28-1.

Five horses claimed

The claiming box got rolling after the three-month break, as five horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the sixth race, Nicolas Smith claimed Cruising Motion for owner Delroy Senior from Junior Panton; Ian Alexander claimed Big Black Nation for owner David Graham from Dennis Lee; Gary Griffiths claimed Hologram Shadow for owner Philip Azar from Edward Stanberry; Ryan Darby claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Preston Munroe from Patrick Taylor, and Lawrence Freemantle claimed Union Four for owner Michael Wray from Fitzgerald Richards. All horses were claimed for $250,000.

Formal Gladiator in easy romp

Five-year-old bay horse Formal Gladiator (Adore The Gold – Princess Beauty) obliged as the restrictive 1-9 favourite in a Restricted Allowance 1V event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards, non-winners of three over 5 furlongs on the round course.

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Formal Gladiator broke on top and never looked back in a dominating display of speed, winning by all of 10 ½ lengths in a time of 1:01.1 for the distance. Acapella (Christopher Mamdeen) finished in second place and Justsaytheword (Andre Martin) ended in third place.

Nevada as sharp as ever with Trevor Simpson

Nevada (Adore The Gold – Winning Spirit) had no problems in defeating rivals by 5 lengths to win a Restricted Allowance V event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

The speedy four-year-old bay filly went to the lead from the off but after a couple of strides, Special Counsel (Kiaman McGregor) took over on the front end.

Approaching the half-mile marker, Fearless Abi (Oshane Nugent) surged to the front over Nevada and both horses began to draw clear from the rest of the field.

Turning for home, Nevada regained the lead and sprinted clear to win her second career race from nine starts. Nevada is trained by Owen Sharpe, who is a part owner along with his son Solomon, and was ridden by Trevor “Slicer” Simpson.