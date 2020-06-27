Racing news for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Neglected at odds of 11-1 in an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event, Super Glitterman came with a scorching run in the final part of the race to beat rivals by 1 ¼ lengths going over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Super Glitterman (Ruja Lahoe) raced off the pace as Talented Tony K (Youville Pinnock), Cartel (Kiaman McGregor), and Stanislaus (Romario Spencer) vied for the lead.

Talented Tony K assumed full control with two furlongs (400m) to go and looked sharp on the lead, with Cartel switching to the inside rails. Still, Super Glitterman, who was running straight on the outside rails, came storming home for the victory under superb guidance from the underrated Lahoe.

Cartel finished in second place with Stanislaus third.

The final time was 1:01.3. Super Glitterman was the longest odds winner on the 12-race programme.

Desrianna in the nick of time, Dane Nelson at his best

FOUR-YEAR-OLD bay filly Desrianna, under a well-executed ride from jockey Dane Nelson, got up in the nick of time to beat Fabulosity (Omar Walker) on the wire in a maiden condition race over 6 furlongs.

Desrianna was the second horse to leave the starting gates. Still, Nelson didn't rush the Rowan Mathie trainee to pick up the pace but chose to hold back the filly, allowing her to find her groove as Fabulosity shot into the lead over Riddim Up (Hakeem Pottinger) and Ashley's Glory (Daniel Satchell).

Running the half mile turn, Desrianna began to round horses and looked a threat coming off the bend even though Fabulosity held a good lead at the furlong (200m) pole.

With vigorous cracks from the left-hand whip, Desrianna changed through gears and got up in time to win by a neck, as the limited number of fans in the stands wildly cheered on the clash of the top two jockeys in the country.

Hard Working Man (Andre Martin) finished in third place. The final time clocked was 1:16.3.

Six horses claimed

THE claiming box was ticking as six horses were claimed on the 12-race programme. Awesome Cat was claimed from Tyrone Prince for $180,000 by Colin Ferguson for owner Baldwin Williams from the first race.

In the second race, Michael Francis claimed JamalJames for owner Meleta Byfield from Steven Todd; Joseph Thomas claimed Radical for owner Big Dee Racing Stable from Fitzgerald Richard; and Roy Matthews claimed Talented Tony K for owner CDD Racing Stables from Dennis Pryce.

All claims in the second race were made at $350,000. Ryan Darby claimed Balazo for owner Preston Munroe for $250,000 from Johnny Wilmott, and Roy Matthews claimed Unbreakable for $250,000 for owner Donnette Yee from Steven Todd.

Supreme Authority makes it two on the trot

SIX-YEAR-OLD chestnut horse Supreme Authority (Kantharos – Key West Appeal) romped to his second- consecutive victory after landing an Optional Claiming ($180,000- $150,000) event over 4 furlongs (800m) straight.

Trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by Dane Nelson, Supreme Authority broke well from the number 13 draw as he chased Parajet (Oshane Nugent) in the early exchanges.

Coming across the dummy rails, Supreme Authority took over and began to lengthen strides to the wire, winning by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 48.2.

Sir Frederick (Trevor Johnson), who was outpaced at the start, came flying at the end for second money, with El Maestro (Shavon Townsend) getting third place.

Deep Blue Sea in ‘Roman’ romp

THE Romans, owner Sydney and apprentice Raddesh Roman, were the dominant force of the fourth race as their Deep Blue Sea (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Antoinette) showed that he is more than an average racer.

The four-year-old chestnut colt quickly brushed aside rivals to win a maiden condition race for native-bred fouryear- olds and upwards. Going over a distance of 6 furlongs (1,200m), Deep Blue Sea, trained by Johnny Wilmott, cantered home by 16 lengths in a smart time of 1:13.3 on a slow track.

Deep Blue Sea jumped straight to the front at the off and held a comfortable lead over Eleadontplay (Anthony Thomas) and Lady Rattapur (Hakeem Pottinger) navigating the half-mile (800m) turn.

It was a case of how far Deep Blue Sea would win by approaching the bend as he extended his lead with every stride, and with no one coming forward to land a challenge the winning task was easy.

Turning for home, Deep Blue Sea sprinted clear of rivals before being eased down by Raddesh Roman in the last furlong.

Eleadontplay held her position to finish in second place, with Cruizinn Jed (Linton Steadman) in third.