RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020

Justsaytheword a rare winner for Andre Martin

Justsaytheword ( Nuclear Wayne – Dontsayaword), who has not been worse than third in his last five starts, produced a strong run in deep stretch to beat rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards — non-winners of two.

Jockey Andre Martin, kept the Randolph Scott-trainee off the pace in fourth position as Goldeneye (Christopher Mamdeen) and Alexa's Star (Dane Nelson) blazed the trail ahead of Whatever(Kiaman McGregor).

Leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) marker, Justsaytheword slipped into third as Alexa's Star began to draw off approaching the final bend in the seven-furlong (1,400m) contest. Turning for home, Justsaytheword pulled alongside Alexa's Star before edging away inside the last half-furlong (100m) to win comfortably by 1 ¼ lengths.

Alexa's Star was brave in defeat to earn second, with Whatever finishing third. After splits of 24.3 x 48.0 x 1:14.0, the final time was recorded at 1:30.0 for the distance. The win by Martin was his first for the season from nine mounts, and the second for Scott from 13 starts.

Talented Tony K scores 12th career win

Former 2000 Guineas and Governor's Cup winner Talented Tony K ( Traditional – Ocean Liner) won his 12th career race from 57 starts after landing an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) spread over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Trained by Dennis Pryce and ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, Talented Tony K came from behind to beat Dee Danger (Dane Nelson) on the wire by a head. The nine-year-old bay horse completed the distance in a reasonable time of 1:00.3.

Talented Tony K broke in fourth place from the off as Golden Destiny (Paul Francis), and Dee Danger scrambled up front for the lead ahead of Capturemyship (Anthony Thomas). When Dee Danger took over while navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, Talented Tony Kslipped down into third place on the heels of the leaders before challenging in deep stretch.

Talented Tony and Dee Danger battled for about half-a-furlong (100m) before the former got the upper hand for the win. Capturemyship was third.

Change of equipment does the trick for Big Bang

After a dismal effort on last, coming home in eighth position by 16 lengths, Big Bang ( Itsmyluckyday — Galaxy Miss) returned a changed animal to defeat rivals in a Restricted Allowance event going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Taking off the cheek pieces and wearing the tongue tie and figure 8, Big Bang, under Paul Francis, raced in close touch to the leaders as Raw Liquid (Javaniel Patterson) led ahead of San Siro (Raddesh Roman) and Fresh Cash (Omar Walker) around the clubhouse turn.

Entering the main track, Big Bang was yet to find his footing as he continued to race off the pace as Raw Liquid pushed up front with Ali (Ramon Nepare), slipping down into second place. Fresh Cash and Winx Choice (Christopher Mamdeen) remained in close touch behind.

Fresh Cash took over at the half-mile pole and began to open up on the field with every stride taken as Big Bang got into contention and went in chase approaching the distance with Purple Wayne (Dane Nelson) also getting into the mix.

Turning for home on the outside and with Fresh Cash failing to hold his gallop, Big Bang assumed the lead, and although challenged by Purple Wayne, the four-year-old bay gelding managed to get home quite easily, by three parts of a length ahead of Purple Wayne. Fresh Cash was another 3 ¼ lengths away in third place. The final time was 1:56.4.

Classy Miss goes all the way

Five-year-old bay mare Classy Miss ( Adore The Gold – Power To Please) shot to the front from the first jump and was never challenged in a dominating performance. This effort came in a Restricted Allowance event over the minimum trip of five furlongs on the round course.

Dane Nelson, aboard the Norman Rose trainee, easily broke on top in the 11-horse field, holding the lead ahead of Mother Nature (Ian Spence) and Herecomestheboss (Jordan Barrett). Running around the half-mile (800m) marker, Classy Miss slowed down the pace a bit before turning on the pressure in deep stretch to cruise home quite easily in the native-bred five-year-old and upwards — non-winners of three event.

Mother Nature held her gallop well for second money with Herecomestheboss finishing in third place. The final time for the event was 1:01.3. The win was Rose's first for the season.

Gimmipalinka goes one better with equipment change

After finishing in second place on last going four furlongs (800m) straight, the Patrick Lynch-trained Gimmipalinka made one move to win a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m).

A change in racing equipment enhanced Gimmipalinka's ( Traditional – Power To Please) victory as the blinkers and tongue-tie were off, and the result was an eight-length win in a time of 1:08.0.

With Delroy Beharie replacing Anthony Allen in the saddle, Gimmipalinka shot into the lead ahead of Portion (Javaniel Patterson) and Cruzinn Jed (Daniel Satchell). Cruising while coming into the lane with no real challengers, Gimmipalinka picked up the gallop, going on to win effortlessly.

Eleadontplay (Anthony Thomas) came from last position to get second place ahead of the prominent Dangote (Romario Spencer).

Five horses claimed

The claiming box drew little attention on the spectator-less race day as only five horses went through the system.

Dee Danger, who finished second in the second event, was claimed from Dennis Lee by Lawrence Freemantle for himself for $550,000.

In the sixth race, Wilfred Chin claimed Bigman Union for owner Paul Williams from Gary Griffiths; Ray Phillips claimed Also Correct for owner Morris Myrie from Wilfred Chin; Steven Todd claimed Unbreakable for himself from Welsh Soutar, and Bernard Vincent claimed Treasure Train for owner Sheldon Taylor from Lawrence Freemantle.