Racing news for Saturday, March 7, 2020

K D Flyer makes it win number eight down the five-straight

In the sport of thoroughbred racing, they say horses are made for courses, and with six-year-old dark bay horse K D Flyer ( Silent Valor – Dixie Flyer) that course is five-furlong straight (1,000m).

Going the distance in an Optional Claiming ($650,000-$600,000), K D Flyer, with Dane Nelson in the saddle powered home ahead of rivals to win the event by 2 ¼ lengths in a reasonable time of 59.4 seconds.

K D Flyer was registering his ninth career win with eight of those wins achieved coming down the straight course.

Trained by Gary Griffiths, K D Flyer was not the best away at the off but was not too far from the leaders as Dee Danger (Oshane Nugent), and Outrageous Taj (Shane Ellis) battled up front for most of the way in the contest.

Entering the final furlong (200m), K D Flyer joined both of the leaders, and a tug of war developed, but Nelson got between horses to get the win.

Dee Danger came home in second place, just three part of a length ahead of Outrageous Taj.

Danceallnight provides a rare win for Osive Donegal

Jockey Osive Donegal scored a rare win when he piloted the Cashbert Khwalsingh-conditioned Danceallnight ( Storm Craft – Dancing Mia) to victory in a Restricted Allowance event run over four furlongs (800m).

Danceallnight was well away in the quick dash as he showed good speed on the outside with Flying Bullet (Mathew Bennett), while Kiss of Love (Youville Pinnock) raced with them in the centre of the racetrack.

Coming across the dummy rails, with the leaders setting down for the last two furlongs (400m) of the race, Kiss of Love gave way with Danceallnight and Flying Bullet left to duel for the victory. Danceallnight was too strong, in the final part of the race, winning by 1 ¼ lengths at the wire.

Flying Bullet held well for second money as Break of Dawn (Paul Francis) came storming home for third place. The final time was 49.0.

Danceallnight had to survive an inquiry plus an objection from Bennett before he could be declared the winner.

Splendid Vision wins Grooms' Association of Jamaica Trophy

With the late scratch of favourite Adonis shortly before the start of the race, down-in-class Splendid Vision ( Fearless Vision – Intensified) made good use of the opportunity with less to fear from the field. Splendid Vision romped home to win the Grooms' Association of Jamaica Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Trainer Anthony Nunes chose veteran jockey Paul Francis to do the riding honours in place of Reyan Lewis, who was down for the day. Splendid Vision won by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:00.2.

Golden Destiny (Shane Ellis), Stanislaus (Romario Spencer), and Smokey Topaz (Oshane Nugent) disputed the early lead with Splendid Vision racing behind.

Heading towards the last two furlongs, Smokey Topaz seized full of the race, but in a flash, Splendid Vision found top stride and hurried home for the win.

Smokey Topaz finished in second place under the hand ride while JamalJames came through for third.

Sea Cruise releases maiden tag over seven furlongs

After 10 career starts, four-year-old bay colt Sea Cruise ( American Dance – Rip Current) from the barn of Spencer Chung finally found the winning post in front.

Sea Cruise won the Robert Dale Maiden Condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards over seven furlongs (1,400 m).

Dane Nelson masterfully held Sea Cruise in fourth position at the off behind Faulyna Forever (Anthony Thomas), Black Royalty (Christopher Mamdeen), and Thermal Expansion (Daniel Satchell). Nothing changed in the order of the top four down the backstretch until Thermal Expansion took off at the half-mile (800m) turn.

With this move by Thermal Expansion, Nelson scenting danger sent Sea Cruise in chase on the inside rails. Sea Cruise cut the turn and crept upon Thermal Expansion in deep stretch. Nelson pumping as hard as ever got Sea Cruise to respond winning in the end by 3 ¼ lengths.

Desrianna (Oshane Nugent), who was outpaced in the early exchanges, came on strong for second place ahead of Thermal Expansion in third.

Four horses claimed

Only four horses were able to change stables through the claiming box on the 10-race programme.

Tyrone Prince claimed winner of the fourth race K D Flyer for owner Craig Russell from Gary Griffiths for $650,000.

In the sixth race, Kingsley Davis claimed Polly B for owner Busy Racing Stables from Byron Davis; Ryan Darby claimed Golden Destiny for owner Raphael Gordon from Errol Waugh, and Nicholas Smith claimed winner Splendid Vision for owner Fitzroy Davidson from Anthony Nunes. All these claims were made for $450,000 each.