RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2020

Ocean Wave

Sent off as an 11-1 betting option in a field of 12 runners, Ocean Wave was put in front by jockey Dick Cardenas and the three-year-old bay filly made all the running to win the Ryan Darby Restricted Allowance 11 event over six furlongs (1,200m).

Trained by Fitznahum Williams, Ocean Wave (Adore The Gold – Kait's Great) shot to the front at the off and held the lead ahead of Battle Dancer (Ian Spence), Big Big Daddy (Dane Dawkins) and Elitist (Abigail Able).

Navigating the half-mile turn, Ocean Wave began to extend her advantage over rivals as they all looked flat-footed approaching the straight for the final drive. Ocean Wave turned on the pressure in deep stretch and looked a very comfortable winner leaving the furlong (200m) pole.

The bay filly then started to weaken in the final stages of the race but had done more than enough to withstand the surge of Big Big Daddy and Sweet Toppins (Anthony Thomas) in that order, winning by a neck. The final time for the distance was 1:13.2.

Wayne Parchment on the double

Trainer Wayne Parchment scored a noticeable double on the 11-race programme as his Smoke Haze won the second race and Azul the fourth.

Ridden by Dennis Brown, Smoke Haze (Smokin Man – Orchist) made one move to win over five furlongs (1,100m) round in the Harry Parsard Memorial Trophy maiden special weight event. Smoke Haze held off the finishing challenge of A bove Hall Links (Anthony Thomas) to win by a neck.

Finishing in third place was Sniper Man, ridden by Oshane Nugent. The final time was recorded at 1:08.2.

Azul, on the hand, came from behind horses to win the Restricted Allowance 1V event named after trainer Steven Todd. Azul, who was always prominent throughout the race, came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch, winning by 1 ¼ lengths.

Super Amia (Nicholas Hibbert) showed good promise from the off and finished in third place. The winning time was 1:00.4. Azul was ridden by Orlando Foster.

Errol Pottinger saddles his second winner in 2020

Veteran trainer Errol Pottinger notched his second winner for the year with his four-year-old chestnut filly Funky Fashion.

Funky Fashion (Zahaazeh – Hole In The Heart) broke fairly well and was held off the pace by jockey Dane Dawkins in the third spot approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) marker in the seven-furlong (1,400m) contest.

Funky Fashion then slipped down into second place at the half-mile behind Mansur Musa (Marshall Porter) before picking up the lead approaching the final bend.

Turning for home with the advantage, Funky Fashion surrendered the lead to Top Gear (Anthony Thomas) but then found extra and rallied for the win.

Top Gear was second and Uncle Bally (Raddesh Roman) third. The final time was clocked at 1:31.1.

Mirabilis

Stepping down from a $450,000-$400,000 claiming tag to contest the $250,000-$200,000 event, Mirabilis obliged as the favourite in the Robert “Claiming King” Darby Trophy travelling 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

With Dane Nelson riding for Anthony Nunes, Mirabilis came from behind horses to win by 14 lengths in a time of 1:34.2.

Mirabilis raced well off the pace as Pandora'a Box (Devon A Thomas) and First Selection (Dick Cardenas) set the early fractions. Going into the half-mile turn Mirabilis picked up the lead and drew away from rivals.

Mirabilis tuned for home a lonely soldier and came home without a fuss. Powerful Red (Raddesh Roman) was second and Top Eagle (Anthony Thomas) finished in third place.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the fourth race, Welsh Soutar claimed Storm Valley for owner We're Family by Dennis Pryce, David Powell claimed Burlin for Meleta Byfield from Ray Phillips, Richard Phillipps claimed Royal Aviator for owner Wayne Crosdale and Richard Phillipps claimed Flowers Thirty for owner Jennifer Hall from Joseph Durrant. All horses in the fourth event went for $350,000) since.

Marvin Campbell claimed Mirabilis for himself for $250,000 from Anthony Nunes and Errol A Subratie claimed Sir Arjun Babu for himself for $250,000 from Howard Jaghai.