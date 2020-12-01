RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2020

Zabratone goes

A fter finishing second by half-a-length on last going 8 ½ furlongs (1,820m), Zabratone went one better over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds.

Trained by Richard Azan and ridden by apprentice Nicholas Hibbert, Zabratone (Sensational Slam – Jadore) made one move to win the event by a neck in a time of 1:59.0.

Hibbert took Zabratone to the lead at the off as the three-year-old chestnut colt took the field around the clubhouse onto the main track with Sheboom (Dick Cardenas) and Expeditious (Kiaman McGregor) tracking.

Zabratone held his gallop well down the backstretch before upping the tempo at the mile turn. Although shortening in the final stages of the race, Zabratone did more than enough to hold the lead at the wire.

No Identity, under Anthony Thomas, came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to get second place ahead of a one-paced Sheboom in third.

Pure Heart obliges

A disqualified winner on last, the Patrick Lynch-conditioned Pure Heart made no mistake this time, obliging as the favourite to win a Restricted Allowance V event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Not the best away at the starting gates, Pure Heart, who broke in last position, made mild headway going into the half-mile turn, taking aim at the leaders approaching the distance.

Turning for home on the inside rails, Pure Heart powered by Congrats Suckie at the furlong pole going on to win by 1 ¾ lengths. Congrats Suckie, the mount of Dick Cardenas, finished in second place with April Spirit (Dennis Brown) getting third in a final time of 1:02.5.

Getstorm wins Al

Four-year-old bay filly Getstorm (Jordan Barrett) released the maiden tag after romping home easily in the $600,000 Al Gopie Memorial Cup down the five-straight (1,000m) chute

Getstorm raced with the early pace set by Uncle Bally (Robert Halledeen), Little Red (Osive Donegal) and Mansur Musur (Dane Nelson).

As the runners made their way across the dummy rails, Uncle Bally emerged as the leader with Getstorm pressing on his inside as the two battled for control.

Entering the final furlong (200m), Getstorm found extra and went by Uncle Bally to win without any fuss by 4 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:02.4 for the trip. Uncle Bally was second with Star Lee (Matthew Bennett) racing for the first time finishing third.

Polly B a winner at four furlongs straight

Down-in-class Polly B (Storm Cr aft – Dusty Milly) notched his second win for the season when he was successful in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event competed for over four furlongs (800m) straight.

With Oshane Nugent in the saddle for trainer Steven Todd, Polly B got a good break but had to watch proceedings off the pace as Just Trick Me (Christopher Mamdeen) led for almost theentire trip.

In the final stages of the race, Polly B got going and blew past Just Trick Me close to home to win by 1 ¼ lengths in a decent 47.1. Just Trick Me was second and Prince Sammo (Paul Francis) third.

Four horses claimed

Four horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the fifth race, Dennis Lee claimed Prince Sammo for himself from Ryan Darby, Paul Charlton claimed Adoring Lady for himself from Shaun Williams, Steven Todd claimed Sweet Destiny for himself from Paul Smith and Ryan Darby claimed winner Polly B for owner Patrick McKenzie from Steven Todd.