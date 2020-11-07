Racing news for Saturday, November 7, 2020

TWILIGHT LADY UPSETS AT 79-1 AS CARL ANDERSON SADDLES A DOUBLE

Three-year-old bay filly Twilight Lady created a huge upset in the opening event, beating her more fancied rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Twilight Lady ( Twilight Time – Lady Alison) won the event by three parts-of-a-length at odds of 79-1 under sloppy conditions.

At the off, Twilight Lady broke in second place behind Casual Affair (Oshane Nugent). Approaching the half-mile (800m), Twilight Lady allowed Double Jeopardy (Omar Walker) to go by in chase of the leader.

Turning for home hugging the inside rails and scrapping paint, Twilight Lady powered by rivals and looked all set for an easy victory leaving the furlong (200m) pole.

However, inside the final stages of the race, Twilight Lady had to withstand the late surge from Generational (Dane Nelson), who came from ninth position at the half-mile. Double Jeopardy was third.

Anderson won his second race when City Counsel, ridden by Jerome Innis, came good in a Restricted Allowance 11 event over 5 ½ furlongs. City Counsel won by 1 ½ lengths ahead of Coppertone (Nicholas Hibbert) and Elitist (Anthony Thomas) in a time of 1:06.4.

GAMBLER GOES ONE BETTER

After finishing second in her last two races, bay filly Gambler (Dane Nelson) got her head in front with a come-from-behind win in a maiden condition race over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m),

Never in the pace in the early part of the race, Gambler ( Freedom For Jante – Kennisha) got into view at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker when she settled into sixth place behind Sniper Man (Jerome Innis) and Run Jaya Run (Jordan Barrett).

Nelson then got the Michael Marlowe trainee into full flow at the half-mile (800m) when Gambler rounded horses and went in chase of new leader Zabratone (Nicholas Hibbert) at the top of the drive.

Zabratone kept up to his work in deep stretch but Nelson got Gambler to challenge and the three-year-old bay filly got up in time for the win, half-length in front of Zabratone. No Identity (Oshane Nugent), who was slowly into strides at the off, came on well towards the end of the race for third place. The final time for the event was 1:49.1.

TRAINERS MICHAEL THOMAS, DELROY WISDOM OFF THE MARK

Trainers Michael Thomas and Delroy Wisdom saddled their first winners for the 2020 racing season after their charges Mount Zion King and Uncle Vernon won their respective races.

Ridden by apprentice Marshall Porter, Mount Zion King picked up the lead approaching the half-mile and was never headed, finishing ahead of Lady Carmen (Anthony Thomas) in an Optional Claiming $180,000-$150,000 contest run over 5 ½ furlongs. Traditional Storm (Matthew Bennet) finished third. The final time was 1:10.3.

With Roger Hewitt on board, Uncle Vernon outran rivals to win a Restricted Allowance V event coming down the five-straight course. Uncle Vernon, who was always up in the pace, sprinted clear inside the final furlong to win by a length in a time of 59.1. Gimmipalinka (Anthony Thomas) was second and Mamasharondarling (Nicholas Hibbert) finished third.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the second race, Dennis Pryce claimed winner Coralando for owner Busy Racing Stables from Patrick Lynch, Anthony Dixon claimed Eddie's Princess for owner Shushana Lowden from Gary Griffiths, Lorenzo Robinson claimed Luana for himself from Anthony Subratie and Phillip Elliott claimed Cartel for owner Vinute Taylor from Dennis Pryce. All horses in the second event were claimed for $550,000 each.

Joseph Thomas claimed winner Mount Zion King for himself for $180,000 from Michael Thomas, while Edward Walker claimed Lady Carmen for himself, also for $180,000 from Steven Todd from the sixth race.

Michael Francis claimed winner Mr Universe for owner Deleta Brewster from Steven Todd and Wayne DaCosta claimed Formal Gladiator for owner Elizabeth DaCosta from Robert Pearson. Both horses were claimed for $750,000 each.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen