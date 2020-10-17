Racing news for Saturday, October 17, 2020

SECRET TRAVELLER HOLDS ON

After taking control in deep stretch and looking the likely winner with a furlong to go, Secret Traveller had to dig in hard to hold off a resurgent Leekout. In doing so, Secret Traveller was able to triumph in a one-mile claiming ($750,000-$700,000) call.

Secret Traveller, trained by Wayne DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, disputed the early lead with Wilson (Shane Ellis), with the latter narrowly in front. The top two opened up on the field down the backstretch and brought their fight into the lane.

Secret Traveller proved the stronger and picked up the lead. However, in the final stages, Leekout (Kiaman McGregor), who was squeezed for space by Wilson on the inside rails, had to switch course and just failed to catch the winner.

Secret Traveller ( Traditional – Sea Traveller) won by a neck in a time of 1:40.0. Wilson was a further 2 ½ lengths adrift in third place.

GENERAL MUBARAAK A CUP WINNER

General Mubaraak, benefiting from the natural strength and urgency of jockey Dane Nelson, came from behind horses to win the six-furlong $500,000 Clifford Stewart Memorial Cup among $180,000-$150,000 claimers. The Donovan Plummer trainee won by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:16.1.

General Mubaraak ( Storm Craft – Kameel) raced behind early pacesetters Lady Carmen (Oshane Nugent) ahead of No Money Friend (Kiaman McGregor) and Mr Lyndhurst (Akeem Grant). Leaving the half-mile (800m) point, General Mubaraak went by a number of horses as Cat's Rigger (Anthony Thomas) drew close to the heels of Lady Carmen and No Money Friend entering the final two furlongs.

Searching for room on the inside rails in the home drive, the door opened up for General Mubaraak with a furlong to go and the six-year-old bay gelding powered home clear of rivals. Powerful Red (Raddesh Roman) came with a strong run on the outside to earn second place with Cat's Rigger third.

CHIEF OF STATE GOES ONE BETTER

After finishing second to Miss Elaine on last over five furlongs (1,000m) straight, five-year-old bay gelding Chief of State ( Adore The Gold – Princess Sheila) made no mistake this time in a Restricted Allowance 111/1V event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards.

Travelling four furlongs (800m) straight, jockey Dane Nelson got the Spencer Chung-trained Chief of State out of the confines of the starting gates in good order and raced close to Big Dream (Roger Hewitt), Sly Stalloon (Phillip Parchment) and Doom Patrol (Aaron Chatrie).

Big Dream held the advantage coming across the dummy rails but once Nelson got Chief of State going, it was all over, as the bay gelding coasted to win by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 46.1. Stable companion Doom Patrol finished second and Sly Stalloon third.

BURLIN TRIUMPHS IN MONICA TODD MEMORIAL CUP

Down-in-class Burlin ( Distorted – Star of the Sea) obliged as the even-money favourite in the $600,000 Monica Todd Memorial Cup over the circular course of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Stepping down from $650,000-$600,000 claiming to contest the Optional Claiming $250,000-$200,000 event, Burlin, trained by Dennis Pryce and ridden by Raddesh Roman, won by a comfortable 5 ½ lengths in a time of 2:00.4.

Burlin tracked the leaders from fourth position, entering the main track and down the backstretch before slipping down to second place navigating the half-mile turn behind Unbreakable (Anthony Thomas).

Turning for home in the lead, Burlin applied even more pressure to win ahead of Shauna Cruise (Shane Ellis) and Chief Prospect, the mount of Linton Steadman.

FIFTEEN HORSES CLAIMED

The claiming box was extremely busy as 15 horses went through on the 10-race programme.

In the third race, Kibbeisha Little claimed Inferno Flames for herself from Anthony Nunes, Errol A Subratie claimed Mother Nature for owner Modern Connection from Wilfred Chin, Gregory Forsyth claimed winner Smokey Topaz for himself from Anthony Subratie, Michael Francis claimed Balazo for owner Amoy Gray from Dennis Pryce and Steven Todd claimed Big Black Nation for owner Richgate Farms from Ian Alexander. All horses in the third event were claimed for $350,000 each.

Wilfred Chin claimed Wilson for owner Ali and Randolph Deleon for $750,000 from Edward Stanberry and Joseph Durrant claimed winner Secret Traveller for owner Baldwin Williams, also for $750,000 from Wayne DaCosta from the fourth event.

Steven Todd claimed Lady Carmen for owner Delroy Wellington from Renex Burrell, Dale Murphy claimed Cat's Rigger for himself from Alford Brown and David Powell claimed Lion of Judah for himself from Steven Todd from the fifth event. All horses in the fifth race were claimed at a price of $180,000 each.

In the ninth race, Andrew McDonald claimed Chief Prospect for owner Richard Whyte from Marvin Campbell, Winchester McIntosh claimed Unbreakable for owner Basil Clarke from Tyrone Prince, Ray Phillipps claimed winner Burlin for owner Real Deal Connection from Dennis Pryce, Errol Burke claimed Shauna Cruise for owner Fitzroy Glispie from Edward Stanberry and Stedman Curtis claimed Doctor Grey for owner Richard Evans from Henry Harrison Jr. All claims were made at $250,000 each.