Racing news for Saturday, October 3, 2020

Jockey Oneil Mullings suffers broken collar bone – but out of hospital

Veteran jockey Oneil Mullings was released from hospital on Sunday last, after being admitted following a harrowing fall from Meet Justin while riding in the first race on Saturday (October 3).

Mullings fell while rounding the turn in the seven-furlong contest. He was quickly attended to by members of the ambulance staff and then taken to the Caymanas Park medical centre where the doctor on duty did preliminary tests.

Mullings was then sent to hospital where after further tests were conducted it was found that he had broken his clavicle or collar bone. Mullings, who was in good spirits after his release is expected to be out of the saddle for close to three months.

X Y Soul upsets at 18-1

Three-year-old bay colt X Y Soul created an 18-1 upset when he defeated his more fancied rivals to win an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event over six furlongs (1,200m). Trained by Fitznahum Williams and ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, X Y Soul won by three lengths.

X Y Soul stayed behind leader Super Amia (Raddesh Roman) with Key Witness (Oshane Nugent) in third. Approaching the four-furlong (800m) marker, X Y Soul maintained his position as Key Witness pushed to the front in an atttempt to slip the field.

Turning for home on the inside rails behind Key Witness who failed to go clear, Hewitt asked his mount for an effort and X Y Soul came through for the win. Key Witness was second place and Luana (Matthew Bennett) third.

Princess Lizzy responds to change of equipment

After showing nothing on debut when finishing in ninth place by 24 ¾ lengths behind Adore Brilliance over six furlongs on August 6, Princess Lizzy returned with a change of racing equipment (tongue tie off and first time Lasix) to easily brush aside rivals going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

The Ian Parsard trainee with Dane Dawkins atop tracked the leaders Silent Cat (Matthew Bennett) and Strike At Will (Anthony Thomas) from third while navigating the clubhouse turn.

Entering the main track, Silent Cat opened up on the field but was immediately passed by Princess Lizzy, with a strong injection of pace . Coming into the lane with a clear advantage, Princess Lizzy increased her lead to score by 10 lengths in a time of 1:58.4.

War of the Roses (Dane Nelson) finished second ahead of favourite Zabratone (Dick Cardenas).

Rare winner for jockey Dennis Brown

Jockey Dennis Brown scored his first win for the season and first in a long while when he guided Azul to victory in a maiden condition race over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Azul showed good speed at the off and raced with the early pace setters Ashley's Glory (Shane Ellis) and Itsabeautifulday (Oshane Nugent). Ashley's Glory challenged inside the final furlong but Azul muscled home to win by three parts of a length.

Ashley's Glory finished second as Itsabeautifulday held for third place. The final time was 49.0. Azul is trained by Wayne Parchment.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Tyrone Prince claimed Unbreakable for owner Unruly Connection for $350,000 from Dale Murphy from the first event.

In the third race, Gary Griffiths claimed winner X Y Soul for owner Phillip Azar for $550,000 from Fitznahum Williams, while Errol Subratie claimed Key Witness for owner Denrick Chambers, also for $550,000 from Gregory Forsyth.

Winner of the sixth race Seven Eleven was claimed from Joseph Durrant by Arnold Rambally for owner Junior Powell for $180,000.

In the eighth race, Phillip Lee claimed winner Rohan Kabir for owner Barrington Bernard from Anthony Nunes and Rowan Mathie claimed Coco Chanel for owner Vincent Maine from Ian Parsard. Both horses from the eighth race were claimed for $1 million each.