Racing news for Saturday, October 31, 2020

CHANGE OF RACING EQUIPMENT ON BATTLE DANCER

AFTER two previous dismal runs, the Philip Feanny-conditioned Battle Dancer returned to the races with a change of racing equipment and was able to win a maiden special weight event for three-year-olds named after jockey Winston Griffiths.

Travelling 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) with the tongue tie on and first-time Lasix administered, Battle Dancer sat behind Lady Bastipur (Dane Nelson) and Colour Me Tan (Dick Cardenas) in the first part of the race.

Veteran rider Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence then sent through Battle Dancer to take up the lead approaching the half mile (800m) turn and although Colour Me Tan tried to challenge in deep stretch, the three-year-old grey colt kept up his work and came home by two lengths.

Colour Me Tan finished in second place and Zabratone, the mount of apprentice Nicholas Hibbert, was third as the final time was recorded at 1:21.1.

BLINKERS OFF, FIGURE 8 ON AND IT'SABEAUTIFULDAY IS A WINNER

RUNNING with the blinkers off and the tongue tie on, Itsabeautifulday came up trumps in a maiden condition offering going five furlongs (1000m) straight named in honour of the 2007 Jamaica Derby winner The Bomber .

Trained by Phillip Lee and ridden by Dane Nelson, Itsabeautifulday led from start to finish in a dominating, five-length winning performance. The final time was 1:00.0.

Nelson hustled the four-year-old bay filly to take the lead at the off ahead of Uncle Bally (Raddesh Roman), Faulyna Forever (Roger Hewitt) and Crushing Power (Jordan Barrett). Itsabeutifulday travelling on the outside stayed with the field before sprinting away for the win.

Uncle Bally got the better of Faulyna Forever for second place in the native-bred four-year-old event.

MARKOFAPRINCE MAKES IT TWO IN A ROW

TRAINED by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Markofaprince made one move to win the Tudor Wit Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over four furlongs (800m) straight. In doing so Markofaprince recorded his second victory of the season from three starts.

Markofaprince wasted no time when the starter let them go by surging to the front with Parajet (Roger Hewit). The two pulled away from the rest of the field with Parajet holding a slim lead coming across the dummy rails.

Inside the final furlong Markofaprince edged away to score comfortably by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 46.4 for the distance. Mount Zion King (Shane Ellis) came on well towards the end to get second place ahead of Parajet in third place.

TRAINER WELSH SOUTAR NOTCHES HIS THIRD WINNER THIS SEASON

TRAINER Welsh Soutar notched his third win for the year when his F irst Selection made all to win the Dorval Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event.

Although going seven furlongs (1,400m), jockey Dick Cardenas pushed First Selection straight to the front when the starting gates opened ahead of Unbreakable (Robert Halledeen) and Top Eagle (Kiaman McGregor).

Navigating the half mile turn, First Selection upped the tempo and brought the field into the lane under a hand ride and when Cardenas said go, the dark by mare sprinted off to win by 3 ½ lengths.

Unbreakable held his position and finished in second place. Subbie, under Raddesh Roman, finished third. The race time was clocked at 1:29.1.

ELEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

ELEVEN horses were claimed on the 10-race Derby Day programme.

In the third race, Richard Todd claimed SuperBolt for himself from Gregory Forsyth, Anthony Nunes claimed Locomotive for owner Stephan Narinesingh from Renex Burrell, Derrick Roman claimed Kappone for owner Delroy Senior from Ryan Williams, Dennis Pryce claimed winner Cartel for owner Busy Racing

Stable from Richard Phillipps, Patrick Taylor claimed K J Express for owner Craig Russell from Johnny Wilmot, and Steven Todd claimed Polly B for owner Agent Deeks from Dennis Lee. All horses in the third event were claimed at a price of $450,000 each.

Joseph Durrant claimed Awesome Cat for owner Ricardo Durrant for $180,000 from Tyrone Prince, while Alford Brown claimed Cat's Rigger for owner Modern Connection for $180,000 from Dale Murphy from the sixth race.

In the seventh race, Dennis Lee claimed El Cliente for himself from Steven Todd, Donovan Plummer claimed Unbreakable for himself from Winchester McIntosh and Wilfred Chin claimed Bay Commander for owner Busy Racing Stable from Alford Brown. All horses in the seventh event went for $250,000 each.