Racing news for Saturday, September 12, 2020

Lightning McQueen strikes again

Five-year-old bay horse Lightning McQueen earned his second win for the season from four starts after victory in a Restricted Allowance 111 event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of four.

Galloping over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) with Dane Nelson in the saddle, the Fernando Geddes-owned and trained Lightning McQueen ( Adore The Gold – Herroyalhighness) defeated rivals by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:21.2.

Lightning McQueen shot off to the lead at the off with Miss Elaine (Calvin Bailey), A Seh Soup (Orlando Foster) and Mother Nature (Jerome Innis) chasing. Nelson allowed Miss Elaine to go by approaching the half-mile, opening up on rivals.

Turning for home and going wide in deep stretch, Nelson with his bustling riding style, produced Lightning McQueen in deep stretch and the bay horse took over with a furlong to go and held his lead to the wire despite veering to the stand rails. Sly Stalloon (Raddesh Roman) came with a strong run on the inside rails to get second with Genuine Train (Roger Hewitt), also coming with a strong effort towards the end to earn third place.

Trainer Phillip Elliott lands impressive double

After going winless in his last three races, dark bay gelding Musketoon returned to the winners' enclosure for the ninth time in his 56-race career with a come-from-behind win in an Optional Claimer ($350,000-$300,000) over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m).

With Tevin Foster in the saddle for trainer Phillip Elliott, Musketoon was unable to go with the early leaders as Balazo (Paul Francis) dashed to the front ahead of Band of Gold (Christopher Mamdeen) and Kappone (Daniel Thompson).

Leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) point, Musketoon improved to sixth position as Kappone surrounded rivals with Uncle Wal (Kiaman McGregor) going in chase at the half-mile.

Turning for home on the outside, Musketoon surged past rivals inside the final furlong (200m) and went on to win by 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Kappone and Balazo. The final time for the event was 1:21.0.

Elliott then closed his double with Laws of the Code who made one move to win an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000 over 5 ½ furlongs [1,100m]).

Ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent, Laws of the Code running with the blinkers off, won by 10 lengths ahead of General Mubaraak (Jordan Barrett) and Cat's Rigger (Jerome Innis) in a time of 1:08.2.

In The Blood wins again

Following the release of the maiden tag on last over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), In The Blood made it a quick double when winning at the non-winners of two level the first time of asking over seven furlongs (1,400m).

In The Blood, under Phillip Parchment, sat in second place at the off behind Awesome Glitter (Roger Hewitt), with Bold Smile (Samantha Fletcher) in third.

Coming into the lane for the drive, Awesome Glitter continued to lead and looked strong, but Parchment produced his mount late and In The Blood got up in time for the win by half-a-length over Awesome Glitter. Berry Boy (Dane Dawkins) was another 4 ½ lengths adrift in third place with a final time of 1:28.0.

Rare winner for Linton Steadman

Jockey Linton Steadman scored his fourth win of the season and the first in quite a while after he guided the Alford Brown-conditioned Case Closed to a two-length successful effort in a Restricted Allowance V event going seven furlongs.

When the gates opened Case Closed sat close to the pace behind Super Amia (Oshane Nugent) and De Inevitable (Anthony Thomas).

Case Closed was third leaving the six-furlong (1,200m), but was taken back to fourth at the half-mile when Super Amia increased the pace and tried to slip the field.

Turning for home, Super Amia gave up the lead as Case Closed came through on the inside rails in the final furlong and edged away for the win. Corazon Sin Miedo (Douglas Badaloo) came on well for second place ahead of Super Amia. The final time for the event was 1:28.3.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

Soul Cure was claimed from Gary Subratie for $1 million by Lincoln Lungs for owner Nadon.

In the fifth race, Steven Todd claimed winner Musketoon for owner Paul Williams from Phillip Elliott; Dennis Pryce claimed Balazo for himself from Dennis Lee; Lincoln Lungs claimed Belligerent King for owner Barsher from Rowan Mathie; and Ryan Williams claimed Kappone for himself from Borris McIntosh. All horses in the fifth race were claimed at a tag of $350,000 each.

Dennis Pryce claimed Cat's Rigger for owner Busy Racing Stables for $180,000 from Michael Marlowe from the sixth event.