Racing news for Saturday, September 19, 2020

At last, there is a 'Thunder' strike

After finishing in second place on her last two outings, four-year-old chestnut filly Thunderstrike ( Strikewhileitshot – Yourpointismade) finally found the winning post in front when she easily won a maiden condition race over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Passing the stands for the first time and going around the clubhouse turn, Thunderstrike tracked the leaders from third place as One Squeeze (Javaniel Patterson) held the advantage over Saladin (Kiaman McGregor).

Entering the main track, Thunderstrike slipped down into second before jockey Anthony Thomas sent her to the lead, leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point ahead of One Squeeze with Lady Rattapur (Dane Nelson) getting into action.

Thunderstrike was well held navigating the half-mile (800m) turn and when challenged by Lady Rattapur approaching the distance, the Marlon Anderson trainee kicked on to score by three lengths.

Lady Rattapur finished second and Black Royalty (Tevin Foster) came home in third place.The final time was 2:01.4.

El Cliente makes it four in a row

With the late scratch of hot morning-line favourite Fifty Cents, El Cliente seized the opportunity to brush aside rivals to win an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

In doing so El Cliente registered his fourth-consecutive win from six starts this season.

Ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent for trainer Steven Todd, El Cliente defeated War Hero (Jerome Innis) and Boss Izzy (Phillip Parchment) by five lengths in a time of 1:23.0.

At the off, Ballerina Steel (Raddesh Roman) shot to the lead and opened three lengths on the field passing the six-furlong (1,200m) point with Kunama (Orlando Foster), Top Eagle (Robert Halledeen) and El Cliente chasing in earnest.

El Cliente surrounded rivals at the half-mile turn to be in second place alongside Kunama behind Ballerina Steel. Approaching the distance, El Clientesurged to the front and from there he cruised home to win without a fuss.

El Cliente is a 10-year-old bay gelding bred by Seeking The Glory out of the Boone's Mill mare Rhythmical Rain.

Rare winner for trainer Owen Dawes

Trainer Owen Dawes achieved his first winner for the season and the first in a long while after his charge Mount Zion King, ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, won coming down the five-straight course.

Mount Zion King was always in a good position from the off but the eight-year-old bay gelding raced behind the early pace set by the speedy Parajet (Oshane Nugent).

Parajet looked strong on the front line for the first three furlongs of the race and when he gave way coming at about the quarter pole, Mount Zion King took over and cruised home by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:02.1. Synchronize (Javaniel Patterson) was second with Cat's Rigger (Anthony Thomas) finishing in the third spot.

Change of equipment does the trick as the 'Rain Drops' fall

Running for the fifth time and wearing the blinkers on this occasion, Rain Drops ( Silent Valor – Cattalogue) made one move to win a maiden condition race, going five furlongs straight.

Bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson and ridden by apprentice Jordan Barrett, Rain Drops held the early lead ahead of Lava Boy (Raddesh Roman) when released from the starting gates. Rain Drops stayed with the field for a while until coming across the dummy rails, when she drew off, but the persisting Lava Boy was not giving up forcing Barrett to dig deeper into the resources of his mount. Rain Drops found extra to score by three parts of a length ahead of Lava Boy and Papito (Robert Halledeen). The winning time was 1:01.1.

Five horses claimed

Five horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the third race, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Top Eagle for owner Edward Hinds from Marlon Anderson, while Byron Davis claimed the winner El Cliente for himself from Steven Todd. Both horses from the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.

Tyrone Prince claimed Synchronize for owner Calverton Brown for $180,000 from Errol Subratie and Alford Brown claimed Cat's Rigger for owner Modern Connection also for $180,000 from the sixth race.

Dee Danger was the lone claim in the eighth race as he was taken from Lawrence Freemantle by Ray Phillips for owner Morris Myrie for $550,000.