Racing news for Saturday, September 26, 2020

CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT DOES IT FOR TIMETOSAYGOODBYE AS RAY PHILIPS GETS OFF THE MARK

WITH the blinkers refitted, five-year-old chestnut horse Timetosaygoodbye got up in time to win a Restricted Allowance 11 event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Trained by Ray Phillips and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Timetosaygoodbye raced in second place at the off behind April Spirit (Tevin Foster) with Congrats Suckie (Anthony Thomas) in third place. Coming across the quarter, Timetosaygoodbye drew alongside April Spirit before edging away in the final stages of the race.

Timetosaygoodbye won by a neck from April Spirit, with Dash of Class (Samantha Fletcher) getting third place. The final time for the distance was 49.4. The win was Phillips' first for the season from 35 starts.

MISS ELAINE COMES GOOD DOWN THE STRAIGHT

AFTER a string of good efforts, the Dennis Pryce-trained Miss Elaine was rewarded for her consistency when she won the Allied Force Restricted Allowance 11 event over five furlongs (1000m) straight.

It was a brilliant start by Miss Elaine as jockey Anthony Thomas guided the bay mare to the front and held the lead ahead of Outrageous Taj (Linton Steadman) and company.

Miss Elaine stayed with the field for the first half of the race before she drew off coming across the quarter, having to then hold off late efforts from Chief of State (Dane Nelson) and Sly Stalloon (Raddesh Roman). Miss Elaine won in a time of 1:00.4 for the distance.

TRAINER GREGORY FORSYTH NOTCHES SECOND WIN OF THE SEASON

TRAINER Gregory Forsyth saddled his second winner for the year when his charge, Capturemyship won the Run Papa Run Optional Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event.

Going over six furlongs (1,200m) and with Anthony Thomas in the saddle, Capturemyship got a good break and shot to the front, and then allowed known speedster Mr Universe (Raddesh Roman) to take over approaching the five-furlong point.

Capturemyship then regained the lead navigating the half mile turn and began to extend the advantage with every stride. Capturemyship ran out as an easy nine-length winner, beating Dodge This Link (Dane Dawkins) and Better Best (Christopher Mamdeen) in a final time of 1:12.0.

SUPERBOLT MAKES ONE MOVE

SIX-YEAR-OLD bay horse Superbolt (Adore The Gold – Patty Girl) continues to enjoy good form as he made one move to win the Our Secret Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) over 5 1/2 furlongs.

Raddesh Roman sent the Richard Todd-owned and trained Superbolt to the front at the off and held the lead over Stanislaus (Jerome Innis) and K J Express (Dane Nelson). Leaving the half mile, Roman urged his mount a bit and Superbolt began to open up on rivals and clear at the top of the lane looked all set.

Superbolt, although tiring a bit inside the final furlong of the race, was well enough in front and held on to win by 2 ¼ lengths from K J Express and Locomotive (Oshane Nugent). The final time was 1:07.1, with Superbolt registering his fifth win from 10 starts this season.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

SIX horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the first event, Anthony Dixon claimed Papa Albert for himself from Dennis Lee and Patrick Taylor claimed Union Four for owner Alvin Blake from Lawrence Freemantle. Both horses in the first race were claimed for $250,000 each.

Wayne DaCosta claimed Secret Traveller for owner Carlton Watson for $750,000 from Ryan Darby, and Dennis Pryce claimed Better Best for owner Busy Racing Stable, also for $750,000, from Gary Subratie from the sixth race.

In the eighth race, Johnny Wilmott claimed K J Express for owner Michael Wray from Anthony Nunes and Michael Francis claimed winner Superbolt for owner Charles Walsh from Richard Todd. Both horses in the eighth event were claimed for $450,000 each.