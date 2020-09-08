RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2020

CHANGE OF RACING EQUIPMENT MAKES IN THE BLOOD A WINNER

RACING with the blinkers on, In The Blood was able to achieve victory in a maiden condition race over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Trained by Patrick Fong and ridden by Phillip Parchment, In The Blood won the native-bred four-year-olds and upwards event by five lengths in a time of 1:08.3.

In The Blood was unable to go with the early pace and had to sit in mid-pack, watching as Nuclear Weapon (Matthew Bennett) and Azul (Tevin Foster) set the fractions. In The Blood came into view navigating the half mile (800m) turn before challenging for the lead at the top of the straight.

He took over proceedings in deep stretch and continued his efficient work to the finishing line. Lady Rattapur (Dick Cardenas) finished second and Denbigh Life (Dane Nelson) third.

LUMINOUS POWER GOES ONE BETTER

AFTER finishing second in his last two outings, five-year-old roan gelding Luminous Power went one better when he brushed aside rivals to win a Restricted Allowance V event for five-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of two.

Travelling five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course, Luminous Power was held off the pace by Osive Donegal as Dash of Class (Paul Francis) and Trickster (Dick Cardenas) battled on the front end.

Turning for home, Donegal produced Luminous Power for his effort and the Cashbert Khawlsingh trainee responded immediately to win by 1 ½ lengths ahead of Trickster and April Spirit (Dennis Brown). Final time for the event was 1:03.0.

EDDIE’S PRINCESS WINS JAMES B DAWES MEMORIAL CUP

Eddie's Princess , under Dick Cardenas, obliged as the 4-5 favourite in the $720,000 James B Dawes Memorial Cup travelling 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Raw Liquid (Orlando Foster) led at the off in front of Chief of State (Dane Nelson) and Mr Pantheon (Tevin Foster), with Eddie's Princess just off the early pace.

Approaching the half mile, Eddie's Princes slipped down into third place as Raw Liquid continued to lead ahead of Chief of State. But Eddie's Princess found another gear in deep stretch to win by 3 ½ lengths in front of Chief of State and Mr Pantheon. The final time was 1:21.0.

PARAJET WINS GOING THREE FURLONGS STRAIGHT

FIVE-YEAR-OLD bay gelding Parajet made one shake and came out victorious in a claiming ($180,000 -$150,000) event over three furlongs (600m) straight.

With apprentice Oshane Nugent riding for trainer Ryan Darby, Parajet broke on top and thereafter it was a done deal. Cruising nicely coming across the dummy rails, Parajet upped the tempo and ran out an easy 4 ½-length winner.

Mount Zion King (Reyan Lewis) came with a late effort to finish second and Abogado, under Anthony Thomas, finished third. The final time was 35.1.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

IN the third race, Maurice Crooks claimed Raw Liquid for himself from Dennis Pryce while Gary Griffiths claimed winner Eddie's Princess for owner Noril Atkins from Donovan Plummer. Both horses in the third race were claimed for $550,000 each.

Awesome Cat,the lone claim in the fourth race, was taken from Joseph Durrant by Stedman Curtis for owner Joseph Martin for $180,000.

In the ninth, Wilfred Chin claimed Stanislaus for owners Ali and Randolph Deleon from Tyrone Prince; Paul Smith claimed Saint Michael for owner Devon Francis from Steven Todd; and Todd claimed Buckaluck for owner Agent Deeks from Junior Panton. All horses in the ninth race were claimed for $350,000 each.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen