Racing news for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Supreme Authority beats on the right drum

After weakening into third place on his last outing over four furlongs (800m) straight, Supreme Authority returned two weeks after and made one move going a furlong (200m) longer at five furlongs (1,000m) straight in the Drumbeat Trophy feature.

Trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by Paul Francis, Supreme Authority got a good break and went straight to the lead in the Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event.

The six-year-old chestnut horse stayed with the field for the first half of the race, drawing away passing the dummy rails to claim the win by 2 ¾ lengths. Prince Sammo (Dane Nelson) chased the winner all the way to finish second with Dallas (Daniel Thompson) finishing third. The final time was a respectable 1:00.4.

Another afternoon stroll for Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol, after a 13-length win to release the maiden tag on July 18, returned to the races a month later to brush aside rivals in a Restricted Allowance V event native-bred five-year-olds and upwards non-winners of two.

Doom Patrol made all the running to win the five-furlong straight event by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:02.0.

Aaron Chatrie was asked to do the riding honours by trainer Spencer Chung and the “Iceman”, as he is popularly known in racing circles, got Doom Patrol out and running from the usually unfavourable number one draw.

Coming across the dummy rails, Doom Patrol, who was still under a snug wrap, powered home to win without even getting a tap from the rider.

Luminous Power, under Samantha Fletcher, out-battled Congrats Suckie (Roger Hewitt) for second place.

It was Doom Patrol's second win from three starts, while Chung was saddling his 12th winner for the season with Chatrie earning his fourth.

Dezzy The Genius gets it right

Dezzy The Genius, who has been struggling to find form of late, finally got it right when defeating rivals in an Optional Claiming ($650,000-$600,000) over one mile (1,600m).

Jockey Dick Cardenas held Dezzy The Genius in third place at the off behind Pleasant Secret (Paul Francis) and Secret Traveller (Dane Nelson). Dezzy The Genius maintained his gallop down the backstretch even when Secret Traveller took over and began to open up approaching the five-furlong point.

Hugging the inside rails and cutting the turn at the top of the lane, Dezzy The Genius came with a strong run in deep stretch to win by a 1 ½ lengths.

Secret Traveller finished second and Pleasant Secret third. The final time was 1:41.0.

Dezzy The Genius, a five-year-old chestnut horse by Legal Process - Exchange, is owned by DSTL & Associates and is trained by Rowan Mathie.

Trulicity off the mark

Three-year-old dark bay/brown colt Trulicity ( Traditional – Funny Side) led from the first jump to the finish to win a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds who have not finished second to fourth lifetime.

Trained by Gary Subratie, Trulicity won the six furlongs (1,200m) by a 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:16.1.

Jockey Robert Halledeen got Trulicity out of the starting gates in running mode and assumed the lead over Rain Drops (Rayon Blake) and Nydan (Roger Hewitt). Trulicity opened up on rivals navigating the half-mile turn but was quickly challenged by Creating Chaos (Dick Cardenas) at the top of the lane.

Trulicity responded well from Halledeen's urgings and drew off for an easy win. Creating Chaos was second and Colour Me Tan (Aaron Chatrie) third.

Five horses claimed

Five horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the first race, Richard Todd claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Delroy Wellington from Marlon Anderson; Gordon Lewis claimed D M Cutie for owner Victor Chong from Errol Burke; Lorne Kirlew claimed Hologram Shadow for owner Clive Carless from Gary Griffiths; and Joseph Durrant claimed Prince Sammo for owner Ricardo Durrant from Donovan Russell. All the horses from the first event were claimed for $250,000 each.

The lone claim in the third race was Secret Traveller, taken from Delroy Spencer by Ryan Darby for owner Alphanso Raymond for $650,000.

Complied by Ruddy Allen