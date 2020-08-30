Racing news for Sunday, August 30, 2020

Deep Blue Sea continues to progress

Four-year-old chestnut colt Deep Blue Sea continues to rapidly improve as witnessed and confirmed by his bold front-running effort to win a Restricted Allowance event over 6 ½ furlongs.

Deep Blue Sea is owned by Sydney Roman, trained by Johnny Wilmot and was ridden by apprentice Raddesh Roman.

Deep Blue Sea shot into the lead over stable companion Baby Star (Dick Cardenas) and Code of Honor (Christopher Mamdeen). Deep Blue Sea maintained his steady gallop until turning for home when he turned on the pressure to win as he pleased.

Baby Star held a steadfast gallop to finish in second place, to complete a one - two finish for Wilmot. San Siro under Dane Nelson finished third.

Deep Blue Sea was timed in 1:19.3.

Sergeant Reckless wins down the straight

Sergeant Reckless who went down fighting on last over 6 ½ furlongs, made no mistake this time, winning an Optional claimer ($750,000-$700,000) travelling down the five-furlong straight (1000m).

Jockey Anthony Thomas held the Wayne DaCosta inmate off the pace behind Storm Born (Paul Francis) who led the field of eight runners across the dummy rails.

Entering the final furlong (200m), Sergeant Reckless and Pakman (Shane Ellis) challenged Storm Born for the lead with Sergeant Reckless, after a terrific duel, winning by a head.

Storm Born finished a length away in third as the final time was clocked at 1:00.3.

Owned by Carlton Watson, Sergeant Reckless, a five-year-old dark bay mare by Storm Craft - Code Star, was winning for the sixth time in her career from 35 starts with lifetime earnings of just over $4 million.

Salvation delivers with visor on

Making her second career start and wearing the visor for the first time, three-year-old grey filly Salvation disdainly took care of opponents by 9 ½ lengths in a maiden condition call over five furlongs straight.

Salvation ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Morning Prayer) in a show of superiority won in a time of 59.2 seconds. Trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Oneil Mullings, Salvation broke on top and never looked back.

Persistent One, who was also running for the second time, came on strong towards the end to finish in second place ahead Ocean Wave.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the first race, Rennex Burrell claimed Fifty Cents for owner Meleta Byfield from Dennis Lee, Donovan Plummer claimed Princess Statistic for owner Somora Clarke from Ian Alexander and David Powell claimed Paintthistownred for himself from Lincoln Lungs. All horses in the first race were claimed at a tag price of $250,000 each.

Randolph Scott claimed the winner of the second race, Sergeant Reckless, for owner Texas Crew from Wayne DaCosta for $750,000.

In the seventh event, Al Brown claimed Armageddon for owner S&S Camp from Rowan Mathie, Delroy Wisdom claimed Uncle Vernon for owner Paul Griffiths from Gary Griffiths and Ray Phillips claimed Lord Ashton for owner Real Deal Connection from Spencer Chung. All horses in the seventh race were claimed for $550,000 each.