RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2020

Consistency pays off for Super Amia

Consistency paid off for the connections of Super Amia as the four-year-old bay filly picked up her second win for the season in a Restricted Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m).

Trained by Dennis Lee and ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent, Super Amia ( Soul Warrior – Bright Chapel) got a good break and after a couple of strides took full control of the race ahead of Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis) after which there was no turning back.

Coming into the lane and motoring with vigour in deep stretch, Super Amia was then tackled late by Bold Smile (Aaron Chatrie) but was able to hold on to the lead in a driving finale to the contest. Super Amia won by a neck from Bold Smile with Nuclear Emma finishing in third place. The recorded time for the race was 1:14.2.

Lazer Light goes one better

Narrowly beaten in his last three efforts, the Roy Mathews-conditioned Lazer Light went one better to defeat rivals in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance event.

Jockey Dane Nelson broke Lazer Light in second place behind Herecomestheboss (Odeen Edwards) in the six-furlong offering but took the bay gelding off the pace approaching the half-mile (800m). Nelson then asked his charge for a final effort and Lazer Light, who hugged the inside rails turning for home, got the opening and powered away from rivals to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

Doom Patrol (Aaron Chatrie), who made a poor start then went wide entering the stretch, came flying on the outside of horses in the last furlong to snatch second place. Smarty Tradition, under Dane Dawkins, finished third. The final time was clocked at 1:14.3.

Formal Gladiator takes Sports Journalists Trophy

With the late scratch of morning-line favourite Superbolt and Mr Pantheon, Formal Gladiator seized the opportunity to romp home by 6 ¼ lengths in the Sports Journalists Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Jockey Anthony Thomas pushed Formal Gladiator in front from the starting gates opened and the Ryan Darby trainee made every post a winning. The five-year-old bay horse turned for home on the bridled and galloped away comfortably to win in a time of 59.4.

Stanislaus (Jerome Innis), who broke well into second place behind the winner, came off the final turn in third place but rallied to get second place ahead of Dee Danger (Oshane Nugent).

Excessive Force earns first win on local soil

Racing for the third time with the blinkers on and first-time Lasix, three-year-old American-bred chestnut colt Excessive Force came from way off the pace to beat rivals travelling 6 ½ furlongs in a Restricted Allowance event.

With Dane Nelson riding for trainer Philip Feanny, Excessive Force ( Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) tracked the leaders from mid-pack as Just An Illusion (Javaniel Patterson) set the early fractions ahead of Big Big Daddy (Dane Dawkins).

All seemed lost in deep stretch when Elitist (Jerome Innis) held the lead and looked strong, but Nelson produced his mount for his effort and Excessive Force responded and got up in time for the win, by three parts of a length ahead of Elitist and Cold Pursuit (Reyan Lewis). The final time was 1:12.4.

Elitist was later disqualified and placed third for causing interference to Cold Pursuit.

Two horses claimed

Only two horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

Winner of the third race Formal Gladiator was taken from Ryan Darby by Lawrence Freemantle for himself for $550,000.

In the fourth race, Paul Smith lost Kunama for $250,000 to Junior Panton for owner Derrick Satchell.