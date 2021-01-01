RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2020

Locomotive obliges as the even-money favourite

Locomotive, trained by Nicholas Smith and ridden by Oshane Nugent, obliged as the even-money favourite in the Supreme Ventures “Just Bet Dash” Trophy travelling down the straight course at four furlongs (800m).

Locomotive got a good break in the three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) contest and took the early advantage.

The five-year-old chestnut gelding stayed in front for the first half of the race until passing the dummy rails when Locomotive upped the tempo pulling clear to win by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 46.0 seconds.

Sweet Destiny, the mount of Roger Hewitt, came with a strong run towards the end for second place while Cruising Motion, ridden by Aaron Chatrie, finished third.

Pakman turns the tables on Big Paul

After finishing second by 4 ½ lengths to Big Paul over 5 ½ furlongs (1,000 metres) on December 5, Pakman turned the tables on his old rival in the Supreme Ventures “Quick Sports” Trophy travelling five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Ridden by Omar Walker replacing Dane Nelson in the irons, the Ryan Darby-conditioned Pakman won by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:01.0.

Sir Budget (Rjua Lahoe) showed first ahead of Polly B (Oshane Nugent) and Pakman in the leadership race. Entering the lane, Pakman took over and never looked back.

Big Paul, under Jordan Barrett, ran on for second money with Polly B holding third.

Top Shelf goes one better

With Omar Walker replacing Anthony Thomas in the saddle for his second chance victory on the day, Top Shelf followed up on her recent second-place finish to put away rivals going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) in the Supreme Ventures Top Draw “Million Jackpot Everyday” Trophy.

The Johnny Wilmot-trained Top Shelf set off in front while while approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) marker, Victory Turn (Phillip Parchment) recovered from a poor start to gain the lead, opening on Top Shelf down the backstretch.

Victory Turn continued to lead leaving in the half-mile turn and it was then that Top Shelf went in chase and took control at the top of the straight, drawing away from rivals in deep stretch to win by 8 lengths.

Raw Liquid (Roger Hewitt) earned the second slot with Purple Wayne (Linton Steadman replacing Dane Nelson) finishing third. Final time for the event was 1:31.3.

Battle Dancer wins with a change of equipment

Travelling a mile (1,600m) with both the visor and tongue-tie on, Battle Dancer in a front-running effort won the Supreme Ventures “Millionaire Dream” Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 111 event.

Trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Youville Pinnock, Battle Song got home by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:39.2.

Battle Dancer and Redford (Matthew Bennett replacing Orlando Foster) disputed the headlines but after passing the six-furlong marker, Battle Dancer assumed full control and never gave up his gallop.

The grey colt won ahead of Sweet Toppins (Omar Walker replacing Anthony Thomas) and Attorney General (Aaron Chatrie) in that order.

Four horses claimed

Four horses went through the claiming box on the 11-race programme.

In the first race, Johnny Wilmot claimed winner Locomotive for owner Michael Wray from Nicholas Smith for $250,000, while Ian Alexander claimed runner-up Sweet Destiny for owner Hugh Outar from Steven Todd, also for $250,000.

In the fourth race, Alford Brown claimed winner Pakman for himself from Ryan Darby and Rudolph Hardial claimed Polly B for owner Barrington Maddix from Kingsley Davis. Both horses were claimed for $450,000 each.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen