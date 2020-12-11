RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2020

Undecided wins after racing twice in less than 24 hours

Three-year-old grey/roan colt Undecided, after six career starts, got his head in front at the wire in a maiden condition race at 6 ½ furlongs after running on consecutive race days.

The Patrick Lynch trainee raced on Saturday, December 5 in the fourth race which had a post time of 1:50 pm in a maiden special weight event going over four furlongs straight. Then Undecided, wearing the blinkers and tongue tie with Delroy Beharie in the saddle, finished down the track in eighth place in the 16-horse field.

At 11:30 am on the next day, Undecided, running with blinkers off and this time with Dick Cardenas in the saddle, was a ¾-length winner in a time of 1:23.3. Undecided came through at the top lane to take over the lead and then had to fight off the challenge from Creating Chaos (Anthony Thomas) in the battle of the grey horses to claim victory.

Triple Seven ta kes DrClifford Grey Memorial Cup

After the late scratch of top contenders Kay Boy and No Identity, it was expected to be an easy win for 3-5 odds on favourite Sheboom in the Dr Clifford Grey Memorial Cup but the Steven Todd-conditioned Triple Seven had other ideas and romped home by 2 ¼ lengths in the maiden condition offering.

Triple Seven, ridden by Linton Steadman, broke on top after leaving her starting stall but was immediately taken from the front end, allowing Ultimatum (Dane Dawkins) to take over at the six-furlong (1,200m) point in the 6 1/2 furlongs encounter.

Triple Seven continued to bide her time until turning for home when the chestnut filly surged to the front and held her gallop well for a comfortable win ahead of Sheboom, the mount of Dick Cardenas. Lady Bastipur (Roger Hewitt) ran for third place. The final time was 1:22.3.

D's Choice shocks at 22-1 with equipment change

D's Choice, trained by Alford Brown, showed nothing to talk about in his four prior career starts but dramatically turned around his form to brush aside rivals in a Restricted Maiden Condition call going 6 ½ furlongs.

D's Choice, who was sent off as a 22-1 betting option, also benefited from an equipment change as the visor and tongue tie were put on. Ridden by apprentice Jordan Barrett, D's Choice won by 3 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:22.0.

Not the best away at the start, D's Choice still managed to get himself in a favourable position at the half-mile, slipping down into second behind Wifey Sez So (Paul Francis). D's Choice then hit his top stride in deep stretch as he motored by Wifey Sez So, who finished in second place with Purposely (Daniel Thompson) occupying the third spot.

Oldster Royal Vibes destroys field going one mile

Ten-year-old bay gelding Royal Vibes demonstrated that he still has fire left in his engine by making light work of rivals going a mile (1,600m), to win a Claiming $750,000-$700,000 event by 6 ½ lengths.

Royal Vibes exchanged early blows with Salah (Anthony Thomas) for the lead before taking full control of the contest leaving the six-furlong point and just kept on going and going until the wire intervened.

Leekout (Kiaman McGregor) ran on to finish second with Innovator (Dane Nelson) filling the third slot The final time was 1:39.0.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Joseph Durrant claimed Innovator for owner Baldwin Williams for $750,000 from Patrick Lynch, while Lynch took Salah for owner The Player, also for $750,000 from Michael Francis from the seventh race.

In the 10th and final event, Alford Brown claimed Reassurance for owner ROAD from Raymond Townsend, Anthony Dixon claimed El Cliente for himself from Steven Todd, Welsh Soutar claimed Top Eagle for owner Yehert Miller from Lawrence Freemantle, Cashbert Khwalsingh claimed Alexa's Star for owner Gilbert Khwalsingh from Christopher Pearson and Ralph Porter claimed Danceallnight for himself from Cashbert Khwalsingh. All horses from the 10th race were claimed for $250,000 each.